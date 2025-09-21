The Record Staff

Food trucks and face painting, lawn chairs and cameras, shouts of encouragement and pumping music, CVU was abuzz Saturday as Spirit Day featured gorgeous weather and lots of fun.

While all the scores weren’t available, the results seemed a mixed bag. In soccer, the boys varsity and junior varsity teams and the girls varsity team beat their counterparts from Mount Mansfield. The girls varsity field hockey team dominated Burlington and the football team beat the combined Burlington/South Burlington squad.

Other teams weren’t as lucky: both girls volleyball teams and the boys varsity volleyball team fell to Essex.

The Record spent much of the afternoon watching and taking photographs of the girls junior varsity soccer led by coach Alyx (Hebert) Leyden. Going up against a tough MMU team with a strong defense, the girls fought hard but came up short, 0-1. Here’s the game in pictures with background crowd sound:

The CVU football team won 23-14 with a consistent offense and a strong defense. A few images from the game:

(NOTE: The Record wasn’t able to discover all the scores; if you now how the cross country girls junior varsity field hockey, girls junior varsity field hockey and boys junior varsity volley ball fared, comment below. Thanks.)