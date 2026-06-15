By Mary Jo Brace

Hinesburg Record Staff

*Girls Track and Field were the first to be crowned state champions on Saturday, June 6. The girls racked up 105 points over second place MMU with 82. Several of the points were earned by CVU’s famed team of distance runners: Zoey McNabb, Charlotte Crum and Lydia Donahue. McNabb won both the 1500-meter and 3000-meter races with her teammates right behind, finishing 3rd and 4th in the 1500 and 2nd, 3rd, and 6th in the 3000. CVU came in fourth in all three relay events and placed at least one athlete in the top six in 13 of the 18 events.

The Boys Track and Field squad finished in third with 101.6 points behind first-place Essex 125.6 and second-place St. Johnsbury with 109.6 points. Quintin Fortier was the champion in both the 100- and 200-meter dash. Hinesburg’s Cole Hart finished fourth in the 1500 and second in the 3000, behind CVU winner Benjamin Holoch.

*Boys Lacrosse won the state championship on Saturday with a 9-6 victory over top-ranked Burr & Burton. Jameson Wilhite-Keene had three goals, Henry Bruneau and Luke Buehler had two each and Ethan Whitcomb and Tobin Stumpff each had one goal. Shamus Phelan had eight saves.

The team pulled out a close semi-final game against So. Burlington with a score of 12-11 with an overtime goal by senior Ian Kenelly to punch their ticket to the championship game to be held on Saturday.

*#2 Boys Ultimate Frisbee squad defeated #9 Milton to win the school’s first championship in Boys Ultimate. They were determined not to let the rain or thunder-delayed game deny them the win after losing in the finals the last three years. They won 14-13 in a sudden death thriller in the pouring rain on a goal by Julian Olin. The fourth time was the charm as they came back from a first half deficit trailing 6-3. The Redhawks battled back, scoring five straight goals, two of those by Ethan Revoir.

#1 Girls ultimate frisbee lost to #2 Milton in the finals by a score of 13-9, snapping CVU’s 27-game winning streak.

The #5-seeded Girls Tennis team lost an exciting close finals match to #5 Essex on Wednesday 4-3. The two teams were tied at three going into the last doubles match. They would need a third-set matchbreaker, first team to 10 points, to determine the winner; Essex came out on top 10-7.

The baseball season came to an end in a tight semi-final game against Mt. Anthony last Tuesday by a score of 2-1. CVU started the first inning strong by striking out the first two batters, then scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second. Unfortunately, that is all they were able to get across the plate.

The 7th-seed Girls Lacrosse team lost their semi-final bid to #3 Burr and Burton by a score of 17-6.

CVU Softball team seeded in the eighth spot, lost their quarter-final game to #1 BFA by a score of 12-1.

Boys Tennis also lost in quarter finals to #1 seed Burr and Burton.

Congratulations to all the teams for their hard work, dedication and successful season.