Get ready to laugh and cry as CVU High School Theater presents its Student-Directed One Act Plays! Tickets go on sale March 28, with performances April 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 12, at 1 p.m.

Catch The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), directed by Molly Silvia and Eva Fewell, a lightning-fast, hilarious tour through all 37 Shakespeare plays. Or experience a fresh take on the classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet, directed by Stephanie Miskavage and Izzy Schwendler, featuring Kieran Coolidge and Nicki Cogan as the iconic young lovers.

Tickets: $10 general admission, $7 for students, children, and faculty/staff. Grab yours early at www.ticketsource.com/cvutheater. Support local teens and enjoy a weekend of comedy, drama, and unforgettable performances!