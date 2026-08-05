Dennis Willott

By Claire MacDonald

Hinesburg Record Staff Reporter

Dennis Willmott’s Celebration of Life on Friday, July 31, 2026, paid tribute to the musician’s rich, energetic life and all those he touched during it.

As a testament to the far reach of Willmott’s love, the large, well-lit round room of All Souls Interfaith Gathering was packed, with every chair occupied. Others stood against the wall, and more still drew up folding chairs to watch from outside of the open doors.

Speakers, such as close friend of Willmott’s Dan Whalen, remembered Willmott’s vigor and humor.

“Most positive guy I know. Always encouraging. Always had a good thing to say,” Whalen said. “Go down the streets of Burlington, it might take 40 minutes to go a block. I always called him the unofficial mayor of Burlington, ‘cause man, he loved people and engaged with them.”

Family members remembered Willmott’s deep care for those around him.

“My grandpa Dennis loved getting to the point,” Willmott’s granddaughter Anika said. “I’ve never known someone to so often skip straight past the bullshit and tell you precisely how and why he loved you in the fewest words.”

In keeping with Willmott’s life passion, the celebration featured performances from several different musicians, including his musical partners and friends Dwight Ritscher and Nicole Nelson.

The group songs Do Lord and Up Above My Head involved the entire crowd, and the room filled with joyful melody and clapping.

“I think Dennis was in the room with us,” Whalen said.