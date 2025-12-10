The Record Staff

It was a long momentous meeting; on Tuesday, Dec. 2, the Hinesburg Development Review Board, after reviewing dozens upon dozens of conditions for each of the projects, gave approval to three major projects that will result in 174 units of housing, many of them “affordable” in perpetuity.

These projects, and the approvals required, took years to happen and come spring five major developments will be underway. Approved by unanimous vote by the Development Review Board:

Flying Tractor phase 1B, for a subdivision of 12 lots and 16 units on the east side of Mechanicsville Road between Tractor Road and Hawk Lane in the Residential 1 Zoning district. (Michael Webb abstained.)

Hinesburg Center 2, for an 82-unit mixed use subdivision on a 46.2- acre property located between Hinesburg Center 1 and the Creekside developments located in the Village and Agricultural Zoning Districts. (Jonathan Salmon and Webb abstained.)

Windy Ridge, for a 76-unit subdivision of two properties with 31.90-acres located on the east side of VT Route 116 between Riggs Road and CVU Road in the Village Northeast Zoning District.

The board also approved sketch plans (an earlier phase of the project approval process) at two other projects: