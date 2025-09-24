By The Record Staff

Matthew Baldwin presented his 9-lot planned unit residential subdivision on a 104.3-acre property located on the west side of Baldwin Road south of Lewis Creek to The Hinesburg Development Review board on Sept. 16.

Public comments were provided from Aaron Miller, Kevin Burget, Bill Lippert and Zackary Ray. After discussion, the board voted to have a site visit on Sept. 27 and to continue discussion to a public hearing on Oct. 7.

Developers of the Windy Ridge project — a 76-unit subdivision of two properties on 32 acres — submitted some changes to the board staff the morning of the meeting. The project is located on the east side of VT Route 116 between Riggs Road and CVU Road in the Village Northeast Zoning District near NRG.

Javier Garcia, Amy Dimetrowitz, Julia Ginario, and David Roy discussed the new submittals that were submitted earlier in the day. The DRB stated that late substantial submittals require a hearing to be continued. Carl Bohlen provided a comment from the Affordable Housing Committee.

The board voted to continue discussion of the Final Plat and Riggs Meadow Site Plan on October 21, 2025.

Staff had requested guidance on Ashley Labelle’s two-lot subdivision on Place Road regarding requiring a wetland delineation, the extent to maintain the forested area and whether all the proposed lots should have a building envelope.