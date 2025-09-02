Higher Education Honors

Nara McDonald and Nicholas Zimicki-Bowditch, both of Hinesburg, have been named to the Champlain College Online President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the Summer 2025 semester.

Russell Nicholson of Hinesburg was named to the Champlain College Online Dean’s List for the Summer 2025 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Nicholson is currently majoring in finance.