Higher Education Honors

Lizzy Charney of Hinesburg, a member of the Class of 2026 majoring in psychology, and Mia Marino of Hinesburg, a member of the Class of 2027 majoring in environmental studies, have named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester at St. Lawrence University (NY). To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Thomas Garavelli, Cassandra Guillemette, Corinna Hobbs, and MacKenna Riggs, all of Hinesburg, have been named to the University of New England’s (ME) Dean’s List for the spring semester 2025. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Jacqueline Goldsmith of Hinesburg earned a place on Furman University’s (SC) dean’s list for the 2025 spring semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Goldsmith’s parents are James Goldsmith and Catherine Goldsmith.

Izzy Hopkins of Hinesburg has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester at Vermont State University. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Madison Kittell of Hinesburg has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2025 semester at Vermont State University. President’s List designation is reserved for the students who maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Max Opton of Hinesburg, a senior majoring in environmental science, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester at Montana State University.

Ruby Opton of Hinesburg, a freshman majoring in marine biology, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Recent Graduates

Veranice Bishop, Dawn Duell, Izzy Hopkins, and Jen Valyou-Hopkins, all of Hinesburg, have graduated from Vermont State University.

Ethan Provost of Hinesburg graduated from Plymouth State University (NH) during its 154th Anniversary Commencement Ceremonies on May 9-10, 2025. Provost graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in exercise and sport physiology.