Vermonters can keep their New Year’s resolutions to save energy with 2026 rebates and financial support from Efficiency Vermont and partners across the state – including weatherization incentives while funding lasts.

“Improving your home’s energy efficiency in 2026 is an investment that will pay off for years to come,” said Peter Walke, Efficiency Vermont’s managing director. “It’ll pay off – literally – with lower energy bills. With improved comfort. With lower emissions thanks to more deliberate energy use. And by lowering demand, it supports a more affordable electricity system for everyone connected to our shared grid.”

Now is the perfect time to plan a home energy project. Find a contractor in the Efficiency Excellence Network near you to start your project or begin planning for spring.

Heat pump heating system rebates are available through a joint program offered by Efficiency Vermont and your electric utility. Efficiency Vermont’s website also has information on additional incentives that may be available from your utility.

Weatherization rebates offering up to 90 percent cash back are also available from Efficiency Vermont – with limited-time funding from the Vermont Department of Public Service supporting increased incentives for low- and moderate-income households. Free weatherization services for low-income households are also available through the state’s Weatherization Assistance Programs.

Incentives and solutions that can help Vermonters embrace energy savings in 2026 include:

Low-income households may qualify for additional support, including a voucher for up to $1,200 for replacing one eligible household appliance (like a refrigerator, freezer, or clothes washer). Additional offers include free weatherization through the state’s Weatherization Assistance Programs, and free efficient products like LED light bulbs and water-saving devices. Contact Efficiency Vermont for details.

Vermont lenders can also help you achieve your New Year’s energy goals with financing that removes up-front costs for home energy projects. Low-interest Home Energy Loans offer up to $25,000 for home energy upgrades, with zero percent interest for income-qualified borrowers. Or you can pay off a project on your utility bill using the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program. Contact Efficiency Vermont for qualifying information.

Additional rebates may also be available from your electric or gas utility. Contact Efficiency Vermont’s Energy Advisors to learn about all available offers.

About Efficiency Vermont

As the nation’s first Energy Efficiency Utility, Efficiency Vermont has helped Vermont save more than $3.5 billion in lifetime savings and avoid over 14.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions since 2000. Operated by clean energy nonprofit VEIC, Efficiency Vermont has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® program Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence award over eight consecutive years. Efficiency Vermont works with partners to help our state transition to more affordable, low-carbon energy use through education, incentives, and support for our clean energy workforce. Learn more at efficiencyvermont.com.