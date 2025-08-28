From press release

As businesses in Vermont continue to face rising costs and economic uncertainties, Efficiency Vermont is stepping up with additional support. For a limited time, business can double their custom incentive for energy efficiency projects. That means up to an additional $25,000 bonus for businesses, nonprofits, farm operations, and institutions that complete projects by November 2026.

“We’re doubling our custom incentives now so businesses of all sizes can improve their operations while dealing with economic uncertainties, policy changes, rising prices, and other challenges,” said Peter Walke, managing director of Efficiency Vermont. “Doubling our custom incentives helps Vermont businesses achieve greater financial stability, reduces operating costs, and gives them more control over how they use energy.”

Efficiency Vermont’s custom rebates are tailored to each business’s needs, ensuring the most efficient equipment and process improvements are implemented for each project. For a limited time, businesses, nonprofits, farm operations, and other organizations can double their custom incentive, for up to $25,000 in additional cash for their project.

“It’s pretty easy to be a fan, because it worked,” said Gary Bourne, who used a custom incentive to upgrade cooler doors and lighting at his Notchbrook General Store in Stowe. “We use a lot of juice in these stores. But this incentive got so much covered, we said, ‘great, let’s do it.’ We saw savings the very next month. It was a good investment and a good experience with Efficiency Vermont,” Bourne added.

Businesses that double their custom incentive can also take advantage of:

• Free business energy consultations: An Efficiency Vermont energy advisor offers experienced and unbiased advice, identifying the biggest opportunities to save, and understanding which systems are wasting energy and money. • Technical support every step along the way: Professional guidance and technical know-how based on each business’s operations, budget, and goals – offering a prioritized plan and resources to help complete projects. • Low-interest, $0 down loans up to $50,000: Flexible financing through EastRise Credit Union can help any operation. Cash flow analysis can structure financing to meet your business’s needs. And financing options –with as little as $0 down – can be designed so that monthly payments are covered by a project’s energy savings. • Access to the Efficiency Excellence Network of contractors: A trusted network of professionals qualified across a variety of projects and technologies that can turn efficiency plans on paper into a cost-saving project at your business.

Commercial kitchens, industrial processing, and manufacturing are industries that often receive custom incentives. Companies with multiple shifts are also good candidates due to their equipment’s extended run hours. The doubled custom incentive is designed to be “policy proof” to help all businesses, nonprofits, farm operations, and institutions complete projects while dealing with escalating costs, higher borrowing expenses, changing state and federal policies, and other economic headwinds.

Efficiency Vermont’s many standard rebates for businesses remain available, but only custom projects – involving business consultations and technical support tailored to comprehensive projects – are eligible for the doubled incentive. If your business could benefit from a custom efficiency project, contact Efficiency Vermont today.

The offer is effective beginning Aug. 1, 2025, and applies to projects that are incomplete as of launch and are completed no later than Nov. 30, 2026. Eligible projects may receive up to twice the standard custom incentive, with the total additional incentive capped at $25,000 or 100 percent of the total project cost, whichever is less. Additional terms and conditions apply. See Efficiency Vermont’s Custom Project rebate page for details: efficiencyvermont.com/rebates/list/custom-project-support