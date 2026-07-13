The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
27m

Loons were shown in the movie 🍿🎥 " On Golden Pond", filmed at Squam Lake 🥶☃️, New Hampshire 👋🤠

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Hinesburg Record · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture