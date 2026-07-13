From Lake Iroquois Association Press Release

Eric Hanson, a biologist with the VT Loon Conservation Project will speak at the Lake Iroquois Association (LIA) Annual Meeting on July 23, 2026, at Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Road, Williston. The meeting time is 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Vermont Loon Conservation Project is a joint effort between the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

The meeting will also include updates from LIA about ongoing lake stewardship initiatives including water quality monitoring results, aquatic invasive prevention efforts, and other projects that support the health of Lake Iroquois and its watershed.

The Lake Iroquois Association is a nonprofit organization of volunteers established to protect the quality of the lake for environmental and recreational purposes.

The event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.