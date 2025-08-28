Youth Recreation Sports

Hinesburg Recreation Youth Soccer

The Hinesburg Youth Soccer program is designed for children in kindergarten through 5th grade. Kindergarteners focus on age-appropriate skills and activities playing once a week with the support of the CVU boys varsity coach and players. For 1st-2nd graders, plan on one weeknight practice and in-house games on Saturdays. For 3rd-5th graders, plan on one weeknight practice and a home or away game each Saturday. Game schedules will be announced once season begins. Coaches are needed.

Kindergarten: Sun. 11 a.m.-noon at Millie’s Field.

Grade 1-2 Co-ed: Sat. 9-10 a.m. and Wed. 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Millie’s Field.

Grade 3-5 boys: Sat. 10-11 a.m. and Tues. 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Ayer Field.

Grade 3-5 girls: Sat. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Thurs. 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Millie’s Field.

*Please note, there may be changes in the schedule or timing, along with various updates. Please be sure to check your emails and ensure that your contact information is up-to-date with your account at www.hinesburgrec.com

Dates: 1st-5th grade, Tuesday, Sept. 2-Saturday, Oct. 11

Kindergarten program runs Sunday, Sept. 7-Sunday, Oct. 5.

Cost: $65 after. Deadline is August 30.

Mini Shooting Stars Soccer

The O’Neil Deal will share their love of the game and teach foundational soccer skills in a playful manner to our youngest soccer enthusiasts.

3-5 years. Wednesdays and Sundays; Sept. 3, 10, 14 and 21. Millie’s Field. Wednesdays, 5-5:45 p.m. and Sundays, 4-4:45 p.m. Cost: $55

Hinesburg Recreation Youth Basketball

The HRD youth basketball program is for children in kindergarten through 6th grade and is held at the Hinesburg Community School (HCS) Gym. Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade players are introduced to the basics of ball handling and movement on the court with age-appropriate games and support. Grades 3-6 have one mid-week practice and one game each Saturday.

Note: Non-residents within CVU district, please register with your respective town first – Charlotte, Shelburne, or Williston. At the close of registration, our local Rec. Depts. are committed to work together, when feasible, to ensure each child has an opportunity to play. Thanks for your support.

Dec. 6-Feb. 7 (Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades)

Dec. 6-Feb. 14 (3rd-6th grades)

Kindergarten and 1st grade coed: Saturday, 8-9 a.m.

Grade 2 co-ed: Saturday, 9:10-10:10 a.m.

Grade 3-4 boys: Saturday, 10:20-11:20 a.m., and Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grade 3-4 girls: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grade 5-6 boys: Saturday, 12:40-1:40 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Grades 5-6 girls: Saturday, 1:50-2:50 p.m., and Monday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please contact HRD if interested in coaching or assisting. A Volunteer Form must be completed. Please note that practice times are proposed and subject to change due to coaches’ availability. If there are changes, you will be notified via email. No practices/games are available when HCS is not in session, unless otherwise stated.

Cost: $55 by Nov. 21 and $65 after. Deadline is Nov. 28.

The EDGE Swim Club

The EDGE Swim Club is designed to introduce swimmers to the sport of competitive swimming and offers programs for all abilities and interest levels. With technique as the foundation for performance, the EDGE uses a hybrid program that blends race pace training at calculated intervals, with traditional aerobic training to improve toughness and endurance.

Ages 5-19 yrs. 75 Eastwood Dr., So. Burlington. Contract Nicola Anderson at nanderson@edgevt.com.

Season: Sept. 2-March 31. Can start and stop mid-season. Example: people will start in November after soccer season, or families may pause in January and February to ski.

Practice Schedule:

Pewter: Monday-Thursday, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Suggested participation is at least two times per week.

Bronze: Monday-Friday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Suggested participation is at least two to three times per week.

Silver: Monday-Friday, 5:15-6:30 p.m. with dry land offered.

Gold: Monday-Friday, 5:30-7:15 p.m., Friday, 6-7:30 a.m., Saturday, 8:15-10 a.m.

After-School Horseback Riding

Enjoy horseback riding lessons and so much more with Kim Johansen at Livery Stables. Lessons are for beginning to early intermediate riders. Students may take the bus from HCS to Livery Stables, located at 601 Lavigne Hill Road right after school. Please send a permission note to ride the bus, send a snack and water bottle, plus send boots and barn clothes. Any updates or changes will be communicated as needed.

Ages 6-14. Tuesdays: Session 1: Sept. 2-23; Session 2: Sept. 30-Oct. 21; and Session 3: Oct. 28-Nov. 18

Fridays: Session 1: Sept. 5-26; Session 2: Oct. 3-24

Where: Livery Stables, 601 Lavigne Hill Road, Hinesburg. 3-5 p.m. Cost: $160. More information can be found at liveryhorsefarm.com. Maximum: 8 participants.

Zumba Kids

As a certified Zumba® Kids instructor, Linda Segovia Wise fosters confidence, creativity, and community with kid-friendly routines set to international beats. Her Kids Zumba® classes take children on a journey through global music and dance. Kids love the fun and creativity, while parents appreciate the benefits –boosting focus, confidence, coordination, and overall well-being. Recommended for ages 7-11. Wednesdays, 1:50-2:50 p.m. Session 1: Sept. 17-Oct. 15. Session 2: Oct. 22-Nov. 19. HCS Seed Space Room. Cost: $75.

Piano Lessons

These 40-minute, semi-private (two students per time slot) piano lessons are taught by Evan Allen and Sammy Angstman for beginner to advanced intermediate students. It is highly recommended that participants have a piano or keyboard at home or access to one for practice to make this an optimal experience. Classes follow school year calendar, broken into first semester (Sept.-Dec.) and second semester (Jan.-June). Students retain their lesson day and time for entire school year and subsequent years, unless they choose not to continue. It is highly recommended that students have a piano or keyboard or access to one for optimal success. Enrollment is based on availability. If there are no openings, you are placed on a wait list and offered a date and time as available. A spring recital celebrates a year-long commitment by students and instructor.

Grades 2-8. First semester lessons begin week of Sept. 8 through Dec. 18. Cost: $27 per lesson. You are billed by semester.

Online registration is not available for this program. Please contact HRD at hinesburgrec@gmavt.net or 802-482-4208 to inquire about openings or to be placed on the wait list.

Safe Sitter Courses

Safe Sitter® prepares students in grades six through eight to be safe when they’re home alone, watching siblings or babysitting. The course offers four main content areas: safety skills, childcare skills, first aid and rescue skills, and life and business skills. Lessons are filled with fun activities and role-playing exercises. Teens will practice choking rescue and diapering. Register with the town offering the program. Instructor: Rec. Staff.

Grades 6-8. Classes are 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 24, in First Floor Conference Room at Hinesburg Town Hall. hinesburgrec.com. Cost: $60. Eight students max.

Literature & Arts with Susan Lepple

Join Susan for a creative approach to exploring children’s literature. Through the use of fine art, movement, assemblage, drama, and music, students will experience and explore quality children’s literature that is silly, thought-provoking, creative, and caring.

Tuesdays, 2:45-4:30 p.m. HCS Art Room. Grades 2-5. Cost: $160

Session 1: Oct. 14-Nov. 11

Session 2: Jan. 13-Feb. 10

Session 3: March 3-March 31

Adult Offerings

Adult Pick-Up Basketball

Wednesdays, for 40 and older: Sept. 24-Nov. 12 from 8-10 p.m. at HCS

Thursdays: Sept. 25-June 11 from 8-9:30 p.m. at HCS.

Cost: $10. Register at hinesburgrec.com

Adult Pick-Up Volleyball

Sundays, Sept. 7-June 7, 5-7 p.m. at CVU. Cost: $10. Register at hinesburgrec.com.

AARP Safe Driver Course

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 10:30-3:30 p.m. First floor conference room at Town Hall. Cost: $20 AARP members and $25 non-members.

Dog Training

Dog/Puppy Essentials: Basic Training and Social Skills sponsored by Gold Star Dog Training

Offering practical straight-up obedience, life skills, and understanding how your dog communicates.

Option 1: Register with your dog: reserve a spot in class for one dog and up to two adult household members (children are permitted to observe only; please contact the instructor in advance). Cost: $185/non-resident $195.

Option 2: Register without a dog: for one person, or up to two household members. This option allows you to benefit from the class even if it’s full, your dog isn’t ready for a group class, or you do not have a dog. Cost: $90/non-resident $100.

6-7 p.m.

Session 1: Mondays, Sept. 22-Oct. 27

Session 2: Mondays, Nov. 17-Dec. 22

Williston Rec. Zone Is located at 94 Harvest Ave., Williston.

Beyond Basics sponsored by Gold Star Dog Training

Prerequisites: Instructor approval or prior participation in a Gold Star class. Dogs should be free of aggression/reactivity towards people or other dogs.

Session 1: Mondays, Sept. 22-Oct. 27

Session 2: Mondays, Nov. 17-Dec. 22

Williston Rec. Zone is located at 94 Harvest Ave., Williston. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Cost: $185/non-resident $195. No dog cost: $90/non-resident $100.