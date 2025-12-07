CVU girls cc team mugs for the camera before the start of the Nike National Cross Country Championships Saturday, Dec. 6 (Screen grab by The Record)

The Record Staff

They did it! For the second year in a row, the CVU girls cross country team placed in the top 20 – 14th – in the 2025 Nike National XC 5k race held in Portland, Oregon. The team was led by Zoey McNabb who placed 55th with a time of 18:28.2.

The team, led by longtime coach David Baird, won the Vermont Championships, the New England Championships and placed second in the Northeast Regional to get the honor of racing in the Nationals.

This year’s results were the best in the school’s history.

And here’s their finish: McNabb; Charlotte Crum, 19:19.6 (113); Lydia Donahue, 19:25.1 (119); Audrey Neilson, 19:29.9 (128); Maddie Deyo, 19:44.4 (138); and Livi Neilson, 21:16.5 (190).

Click for slideshow, upper left to lower right, McNabb, Crum, Donahue, Audrey Neilson, Deyo, Livi Neilson

A hearty congratulations from The Hinesburg Record and from all the people in this town who are proud of you and your purple Hinesburg shirts. We know how much work you put in to get this far.