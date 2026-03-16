Record Staff Report

Town Manager Todd Odit told the selectboard March 4 that the town had put out for bid the reconstruction of the two bridges on Beecher Hill Road that were damaged by the flooding in the summer of 2024. However, there’s a curve.

Odit explained that with the Department of Homeland Security shut down the town doesn’t know how much money FEMA will actually give the town, nor when. (DHS is shut down because Congress has yet to approve a continuing budget for the agency. It oversees FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Administration.)

Odit explained that FEMA had approved the project and awarded the grant for engineering; the town had then obtained the necessary permits from the State of Vermont and had submitted the required “scope of work” to FEMA. But then FEMA was closed pending the budget resolution.

“We submitted it in what seemed like was going to be a reasonable” amount of time in advance, Odit said, and “that we would not necessarily have the money, but at least we’d know the amount of funding were going to get. But now that’s probably not going to happen.

“I’m hoping there’s still time for it to work out because [the winning contractor] can’t work [on the bridges] before June or July. But it’s just one of those things that is just bad timing. You do everything you’re supposed to do, but it’s something that’s totally out of our control.”

In further discussion with the board, Odit explained that while it’s “nerve-wracking,” he will be talking with the Vermont Bond Bank that oversees the town’s several approved bond issues to determine whether some of that money can be redirected temporarily to ensure the cash flow needed to pay for the bridge work as it gets underway, at least until the FEMA money arrives. Odit said he is not worried that the money wouldn’t arrive, it is just a question of when.



Board member Mike Loner wondered whether the project should be delayed, but Odit explained that “FEMA expects the town to move forward regardless of what FEMA does because their view is, ‘if you don’t [move forward], well then it must not be that important.’ So I’m just going to continue crossing my fingers and hoping that we’ll still have the money before we start construction.”

Further, he said, there is a risk “with not proceeding” because the Beecher Hill Road bridge near the North Road “is being held together with bubblegum right now.”

In other action, the selectboard: