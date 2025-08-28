ncidents

July 8: 9:09 a.m. Dispatched to Kelly’s Field Road for a report of a fire alarm activation.

10:12 a.m. Dispatched to Hillview Terrace for a report of a possible gas leak

5:58 p.m. Dispatched to Abani Drive for a report of a medical emergency.

July 9: 1:44 a.m. Dispatched to Place Road East for a report of an overheating appliance. There was no HFD response to this incident. Williston Fire Department responded mutual aid.

2:51 p.m. Dispatched to Greene Street for a report of a fall.

8:33 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a person with difficulty breathing. There was no HFD response to this incident.

July 11: 8:58 a.m. Dispatched to Garvey Farm Road for a report of a medical emergency.

6:46 p.m. Dispatched to Mead Farm Road for a report of a fire alarm activation

8:27 p.m. Dispatched to Hemlock Hill Road for a report of an allergic reaction. There was no HFD response to this incident.

July 13: 1:06 a.m. Dispatched to the intersection of Silver Street and Vt. Route 116 for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

8:09 p.m. Dispatched to Wood Run for a report of a fire alarm activation.

July 15: 5:54 a.m. Dispatched to the intersection of North Road and Buck Hill Road East for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

11:17 a.m. Dispatched to Wood Run for a report of a medical emergency.

5:55 p.m. Dispatched to Silver Street for a report of a medical emergency

5:58 p.m. Dispatched to Major Street for a report of a seizure.

8:11 p.m. Dispatched to the area of Vt. Route 116 and North Road for a report of power lines down in the roadway.

July 16: 2:14 a.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

10:30 a.m. Dispatched to Drinkwater Road for a report of a fire alarm activation.

11:05 a.m. Dispatched to Rotax Road in the Town of Monkton for a report of an excavator on fire about a mile into the woods. HFD responded with one engine, a command car, and four personnel.

3:18 p.m. Dispatched to Cottage Road for a report of a fire alarm activation.

10:57 p.m. Dispatched to Jourdan Street for a report of a medical emergency.

July 17: 1:55 a.m. Dispatched to Birchwood Drive for a report of a fall.

2:34 a.m. Dispatched to Sunset Lane East for a report of a medical emergency.

9:58 p.m. Dispatched to Aube Ridge Road for a report of downed power lines.

July 18: 9:27 a.m. Dispatched to New South Farm Road for a report of a fall

6:26 p.m. Dispatched to Lavigne Hill Road for a report of a fall.

July 19: 9:03 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

10:34 p.m. Dispatched to Kelly’s Field Road for a report of a medical emergency.

July 20: 3:28 p.m. Dispatched to Beaver Pond Road for a report of a medical emergency. There was no HFD response to this incident.

4:36 p.m. Dispatched to Hillview Terrace for a report of a person with difficulty breathing. There was no HFD response to this incident.

8:05 p.m. Dispatched to Richmond Road for a report of a person with chest pain. There was no HFD response to this incident.

July 21: 10:13 a.m. Dispatched to respond with mutual aid to a report of a CO alarm activation on Parsonage Road in the Town of Starksboro. HFD responded with one engine and two personnel.

July 22: 10:22 a.m. Dispatched to Kelly’s Field Road for a report of a fall.

4:55 p.m. Dispatched to Haystack Road for a report of a possible stroke.

July 23: 9:18 a.m. Dispatched to Richmond Road for a report of a medical emergency.

7:09 p.m. Hinesburg Car 1 assisted with a medical emergency on Porters Point Road in the Town of Colchester.

July 24: 8:17 a.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a medical emergency.

3:29 p.m. Dispatched to Hollow Road for a report of a medical emergency.

9:07 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a medical emergency.

10:00 p.m. Dispatched to Kelly’s Field Road for a report of a person with a bleeding injury.

July 26: 4:50 a.m. Dispatched to Lyman Meadows for a report of a medical emergency. There was no HFD response to this incident.

July 27: 4:12 p.m. Dispatched to Kelly’s Field Road for a report of a person with difficulty breathing.

9:59 p.m. Dispatched to Kelly’s Field Road for a report of a medical emergency.

July 29: 1:22 p.m. Dispatched to Richmond Road for a report of a medical emergency.

1:48 p.m. Dispatched to North Road for an agency assist for Hinesburg police.

6:02 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a fire alarm activation.

8:19 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a person with difficulty breathing.

July 30: 8:19 a.m. Dispatched to Farmall Drive for a report of a fire alarm activation.

6:32 p.m. Dispatched to Lavigne Hill Road for a medical emergency.

11:05 p.m. Dispatched to Village Heights Road for a possibly intoxicated person.

July 31: 3:28 a.m. Dispatched to Pond Road for a report of a person who had fallen. There was no HFD response to this incident.

5:23 a.m. Dispatched to Senna Lane for a report of a medical emergency. There was no HFD response to this incident.

9:01 p.m. Dispatched to Pond Road for a report of an odor investigation.

Aug. 1: 10:02 a.m. Dispatched to Birch Road in the Town of St. George for a report of a person with back pain.

Aug. 2: 2:42 p.m. Dispatched to Hayden Hill Road West for a report of an allergic reaction.

10:58 p.m. Dispatched to Commerce Street for a report of a fall.

Aug. 5: 3:43 p.m. Dispatched to Kelly’s Field Road for a medical emergency.

9:52 p.m. Dispatched to Abani Drive for a report of a fire alarm activation.

Aug. 6: 10:10 a.m. Dispatched to Shelburne Falls Road for a report of a medical emergency.

Aug. 8: 6:47 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a medical emergency.

Aug. 9: 5:23 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 2A in the Town of St. George for a report of a fire alarm activation.

Aug. 10: 10:21 a.m. Dispatched to Major Street for a report of a medical emergency.

Aug. 11: 5:14 a.m. Dispatched to Kailey’s Way for a report of a person with chest pain. There was no HFD response to this incident.

Aug. 12: 2:55 p.m. Dispatched to Vt. Route 116 for a report of a medical emergency.