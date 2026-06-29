The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
6h

I especially enjoyed Rik Palieri's performance of Pete Seeger's "If I had a hammer 🔨", and Woody Guthrie's "This Land is your land" ‼️✌️🤠

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