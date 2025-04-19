8th Annual Hinesburg Poetry Reading Celebrating Poetry Month

In celebration of National Poetry Month, the 8th Annual Hinesburg Poetry Reading will be held at Hinesburg’s Carpenter-Carse Library on Sunday, April 27 from 4-5:30 p.m. Local poets Bethany Breitland, Valerie Koropatnik, Elaine Pentaleri, Marian Willmott and Laura Budofsky Wisniewski will read their work. This special event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and conversation with the poets will follow the reading. The poets’ books will be available for sale. Contact marianw@gmavt.net for more information.