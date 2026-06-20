By The Town Forest Committee

Forest management activities will begin again in the very near future at the Economou Road parking area of the Hinesburg Town Forest. The parking area will be closed to vehicle parking. Those who wish to access the HTF from the end of Economou Road in Huntington will need to park their vehicle at the cul-de-sac at the end of Economou Road or along the side of Economou Road. Please be considerate of the residents of Economou Road. Don’t block driveways. Park off the shoulder. Do not block access.

Access to the HTF from the end of Economou Road will remain open for hikers, bikers, and runners.

Be careful to avoid logging operations and logging vehicles. Only the Enchanted Forest Trail will be closed for logging. The Eagle’s Trail and all trails accessed from beyond the gate in the parking area will be open as usual.

NOTE: Alger’s Place Trail is still closed due to muddy conditions from this past winter’s logging operations. Please check Trailforks.com for updated trail condition reports.

Please anticipate timber harvest operations to last through the summer and plan accordingly for your visit to the HTF.

If you prefer to avoid the area, parking is available at the access points to the HTF at the ends of Hayden Hill Road East, Hayden Hill Road West, and along Lincoln Hill Road.