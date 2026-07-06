(I’ve got some sound to go with this, but, well, I just ran out of time. Check back on Monday night.)

By Geoffrey Gevalt

The Record Staff Writer

Many thanks to all the people who made the parade so much fun. Kudos to Jen McCuin, the town rec director. Many thanks to Mary Jo Brace of The Record who took most of the pictures in the slide show; also Mary Pellegrino and me. Thanks, me.

Now admit it. Wasn’t the best part – the most memorable part – of this year’s parade – the rain?

Diving for candy. Hinesburg’s finest. Thank you. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

For the marchers: a pleasant cooling, almost welcome. For the viewers, an exercise in persistence: umbrellas, press against the wall under the eaves, ‘where’s the tarp, hon?’ Always believing it would pass. ‘Yep. It’ll pass. What’s a little rain?’

We at The Record thank everyone for all the effort and laughter and reverence and work put into this year’s festivities. Wasn’t it nice to hear music at the new Town Common Pavillion? (Note: Maybe more for food trucks next year?)

And here are the Judge’s Decisions on the rolling thunder of Red, White and Blue that we witnessed:

Best business float – Lantman’s Market

Best of parade – Pine Shore Association

Best Float - Celebrity Roots– Hinesburg Resists

Best Theme -Buck Ridge Farm

Best Classic Vehicle - VW Beetle

Best Tractor - Community Alliance Church

Best costume – Lantman’s Cake riders

Best horse and rider - Livery Stables

Best decorated bike – Leo Pasteris with Kelsey of Vermont

Best pet/livestock – Libby, in the dog costume

Now, as a special reward for all of you who made it this far, a special surprise – fireworks. From afar, a field in Bristol. Awesome.

But before you watch, a thought: We want to Bring Back the Fourth: You know: big parade (where are the cows?), book sale, silly races, flea market, music-music-music in the pavillion, and … what else? What else? How about a chicken barbecue at the Fire House at 6? Fireworks at 9:30? A few of us are talking about it. If you’re interested in gabbing on ideas, email me (geoff gevalt). cheers, gg