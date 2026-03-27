This popular free event is for anyone seeking children’s or maternity clothing. The swap will be held at the United Church of Hinesburg’s Osborne Parish Hall (10570 Route 116) on Saturday, April 4, from 9-11 a.m.

As a reminder, we no longer accept books at the clothing swap. We will host a separate toy and book swap in May, so please stay tuned for more details about that.

To ensure another successful swap, please note that we accept all gently-used children’s clothing, sized infant to 14.

We also accept maternity clothing.

Drop off clothing donations at the Parish Hall on Friday, April 3, from noon-8 p.m.

Items can also be dropped off at Carpenter-Carse Library from March 30-April 2.

No toys, no books, and no drop-offs on the day of the swap, please.

This is a great way to do your spring wardrobe switch, get new sizes for your own kids and pass on some clothing to friends and neighbors. If you just need clothing for your family and do not have anything to donate, you are welcome to just “shop.”

Sponsored by Hinesburg Community Resource Center’s Friends of Families Program.

For more information, please call or email Alexandra Koncewicz at 802-482-4946 koncewicz@hinesburgresource.org.