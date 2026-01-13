From Friends of CVU Press Release

The Friends of CVU seek to raise $20,000 by mid-February to support 10 or more students who wish to participate in travel programs and have financial barriers in achieving this dream.

CVU offers a wide variety of travel opportunities, both domestic and international, with the goal of providing enrichment opportunities for our students. We value the richness of experience and the personal growth students gain during travel.

We strive to make travel opportunities available to all CVU students. To this end, in 2025 a Travel Scholarship Fund was started with a generous gift of $9,000 from the Class of 2025.

In its class gift, the class of 2025 also acknowledged that the ability to try everything is not always equal. “The ability to access these travel experiences, however, is often driven by family financial means. In an attempt to address this inequity, we are contributing $9,000 to create a CVU travel experience scholarship fund,” student Thomas Mathon said.

This fund ensures that financial circumstances do not create barriers for students pursuing travel experiences and will help families access opportunities in a confidential and respectful manner.

A few of the trips planned for 2026 include a Habitat for Humanity trip to North Carolina, a Latin and Fine Arts trip to Italy, a sustainability and science trip to Mongolia, a trip to Washington, D.C., museums and monuments, and a Berber culture and service trip to Morocco.

“We understand that everyone, especially parents and caregivers are busy juggling work and home responsibilities. Rather than asking the community to join us for a night out, gala fundraiser, or suggesting you buy overpriced stuff you don’t really want nor need, we’re keeping it simple with a no-hassle fundraiser,” said Beth Quarles, Chair of the Friends of CVU.

“Our fundraising goal is ambitious, yet we know our community is very generous and supportive of enrichment programs like this. We strive to raise $20,000 by mid-February, which we understand will cover travel costs for approximately 10 students,” said Allyson Myers, Treasurer of Friends of CVU.

It’s easy to donate with credit card or Paypal online.

Checks can be mailed to: Friends of CVU, ATTN: Travel Scholarship Fund, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg VT 05461

Click here to learn more about CVU’s Travel Opportunities.

About the Friends of CVU:

‘Friends of CVU’ is a volunteer organization designed to support and encourage the school’s students and staff through fundraising and promotion of school spirit. We believe a strong CVU support system will contribute to an even stronger CVU community. Friends of CVU is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information:

Email: friendsofcvu@cvsdvt.org

Visit our webpage.