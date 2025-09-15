Garden Crafts Day at Red Wagon on 9/27
All day events features a variety of classes
Press Release
Celebrate the beauty of handmade traditions at Garden Crafts Day! Join us on Saturday, September 27th, 9 AM - 5 PM for creative workshops inspired by the garden and the woods. Learn to create fall woodland garlands, carve your own wooden utensils, or craft a garden bench broom. Build whimsical fairy houses, explore the magic of indigo dyeing, and hand-shape terracotta pinch pots. All levels welcome—come play, learn, and leave with something uniquely your own.
Carving Wooden Utensils, Instructor: Jennica Stetler of Dig Dig Farm. 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Learn techniques and carve a spoon from local green wood using hand tools.
Garden Bench Brooms, Instructor: Nora Woolf of Woolf Den Homestead. 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Students will have the opportunity to make a round whisk and a garden bench broom.
Terracotta Pinch Pots, Instructor: Katie Cameron of Cry Baby Clay. 9:00 AM -10:30 AM
Hand sculpt your own custom terracotta planter while learning pottery techniques.
Fairy Houses, Instructor: Jodi Whalen. 11:30-1:30 PM
Craft a whimsical fairy house from sustainably foraged forest finds.
Fall Woodland Garlands, Instructor: Susan Lepple. 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Cost: $54
Use grown and foraged plant materials to create a delicate and flowing fall garland to adorn an interior space
Indigo Dyeing, Instructor: Lynne Gavin of Colors of Nature VT. 2:00- 4:00 PM
Experience the art of indigo vat dyeing, exploring traditional shibori and resist techniques.
Click here for more information and to register
Address: 2408 Shelburne Falls Rd, Hinesburg, VT 05461
Email contact: info@redwagonplants