Press Release



Celebrate the beauty of handmade traditions at Garden Crafts Day! Join us on Saturday, September 27th, 9 AM - 5 PM for creative workshops inspired by the garden and the woods. Learn to create fall woodland garlands, carve your own wooden utensils, or craft a garden bench broom. Build whimsical fairy houses, explore the magic of indigo dyeing, and hand-shape terracotta pinch pots. All levels welcome—come play, learn, and leave with something uniquely your own.



Carving Wooden Utensils, Instructor: Jennica Stetler of Dig Dig Farm. 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Learn techniques and carve a spoon from local green wood using hand tools.



Garden Bench Brooms, Instructor: Nora Woolf of Woolf Den Homestead. 1:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Students will have the opportunity to make a round whisk and a garden bench broom.



Terracotta Pinch Pots, Instructor: Katie Cameron of Cry Baby Clay. 9:00 AM -10:30 AM

Hand sculpt your own custom terracotta planter while learning pottery techniques.



Fairy Houses, Instructor: Jodi Whalen. 11:30-1:30 PM

Craft a whimsical fairy house from sustainably foraged forest finds.



Fall Woodland Garlands, Instructor: Susan Lepple. 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM. Cost: $54

Use grown and foraged plant materials to create a delicate and flowing fall garland to adorn an interior space



Indigo Dyeing, Instructor: Lynne Gavin of Colors of Nature VT. 2:00- 4:00 PM

Experience the art of indigo vat dyeing, exploring traditional shibori and resist techniques.

Click here for more information and to register

Address: 2408 Shelburne Falls Rd, Hinesburg, VT 05461

Email contact: info@redwagonplants