The Record Staff

Maryam and Travis Counter, the owners of the Good Times Café, have announced on their Instagram page that they will be closing their Hinesburg location and focusing on their South Burlington location.

The Counters bought the business (but not the building) from Chris and Tracy Applin in 2019. The Applins ran Good Times Café from the time that it opened, in 1995, until they sold the business to the Counters. The Applins still own the building, so there is the possibility that a new restaurant will move into the space.

Their full announcement on Instagram:

“Dear Hinesburg Community, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our Hinesburg location. It was a family decision, made for the betterment of both Good Times Café and Matryoshka’s Bakery. It will allow us to spend more time with our children, while also expanding our business offerings in South Burlington. There have been several factors that led us to this decision, including the difficulty in finding employees, which has had us both working 14 hour+ days 6 days a week. “When we took over Good Times in 2019 you warmly welcomed us; carried us through the pandemic, helped us get on our feet, and built amazing connections within the community. We would like to keep showing up for you all, and being able to do that, we need to take care of our well-being too. “We knew that it there would be difficulties in opening a second location, but felt it important to house both businesses under one roof. In the end it just wasn’t sustainable for our family. We appreciate all the support you have given us in the past 7 years, and we hope you come and visit us on Shelburne Road. “Our last day in Hinesburg is May 2.”

For 30 years, Good Times Café has graced the corner near Silver Street and the Hinesburg Community School. For 30 years, the restaurant has served countless meals to countless residents.

How do you feel about the closing? Comment below.