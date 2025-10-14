From Office of the Governor

On Oct. 13, Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced $2,783,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and $770,760 in Recovery Housing Program (RHP) funding to benefit 11 projects in 11 different communities.

Projects include the creation of 36 new affordable housing units at Riggs Meadow, part of the Windy Ridge neighborhood development planned for Hinesburg. Other projects include renovating eleven units of affordable housing in Fairlee, bringing online the community’s first affordable housing project; and the creation of a vibrant, community-owned, local and healthy foods-focused grocery retail store in St. Johnsbury.

“The Community Development Block Grant Program and Recovery Housing Program are making a difference in cities and towns across the state,” said Governor Phil Scott. “From housing to much needed infrastructure and economic development, these grants play an important role in helping to revitalize our communities.”

Community Development Block Grant funds were awarded to:

Town of Hinesburg, $850,000 – Subgrant to Champlain Housing Trust to construct 36 new affordable housing units across four buildings as part of a mixed-income, mixed-tenancy neighborhood in the designated growth center of Hinesburg village located at Riggs Road and VT Route 116.

Town of Corinth, $150,000 – Grant to the Town of Corinth to replace a dilapidated entrance ramp to the town hall making it fully compliant with ADA and Architectural Barriers Act regulations.

Town of Fairlee, $500,000 – Subgrant to Village Ventures LLC to rehabilitate eleven existing rental units across three buildings. Eight units will be constructed across two buildings using other resources. A total of 19 units will be assisted through this project. All units will serve households at or below 80% Area Median Income.

Town of Marshfield, $60,000 – Grant to the Town to develop engineering plans and cost estimates to remediate flooding and determine the source of groundwater infiltration at the Town of Marshfield Town Hall, located at 122 School Street.

Town of Salisbury, $150,000 – Grant to the Town of Salisbury, to bring their public library into compliance with ADA regulations. Access modifications, including a ramp to the front entrance, elevator lift to the second floor, and an addition of a rear entrance to serve as a second means of egress, will be built. Energy efficiency upgrades are also included in the project. Connection to public water service and a septic system will be added to the library.

Town of St. Johnsbury, $600,000 – Subgrant to The Caledonia Food Cooperative for the renovation of the former Walgreens property located at 502 Railroad Street to transform the space into a vibrant, community-owned, local and healthy foods-focused grocery retail store.

Village of Swanton, $60,000 – Grant to the Village of Swanton to hire a consultant to perform a needs assessment of the aging hydro facility. The project will complete strategic and technical planning around the current and potential expansion of services by the Swanton Village Electric Department. The Village is an area-wide benefit community.

Recovery Housing Program funds were awarded to:

City of St. Albans, $770,760 – Subgrant to Hope Grove Recovery, Inc. for the purchase and rehabilitation of 296 South Main Street into a Level 3 Recovery Home for up to six women in recovery from substance use disorder.

Three projects that previously received CDBG funding in the past were also awarded CDBG Enhancement grants. For more details about these latest awards and previous CDBG grants, please visit the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) website.

CDBG is funded by U.S. Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Vermont Community Development Program at DHCD. Seventy percent of CDBG funds must primarily benefit low- and moderate-income households.