Amdez Polo Club action Sunday. Marcos and Alex Hernandez (first photo) run the club. (Photos by Geoffrey Gevalt) Click one photo to activate slideshow.

In gray, threatening skies Sunday the Amdez Polo Club held a match in their new all-weather boxed field (the large field was too wet to play). The field is owned and operated by the extended family of Marcos and Alex Hernandez of Shelburne.

The field is located just over the Hinesburg-Shelburne line on the Shelburne Falls Road diagonally across from where the Buccaneers Football club practices.

The polo club plans weekly matches at 3 p.m. every Sunday with practices often held on the weekdays.