Campers gain hands-on learning about wildlife conservation, Vermont’s ecology, forestry, hunting and fishing, campfire cooking and camping, hiking, canoeing and much more during GMCC’s week-long sessions.

From VT Fish & Wildlife Dept. Press Release

As the weather warms up, there is still time to think about summer camp.

For young people ages 12 to 14 who want to gain outdoor skills and learn about wildlife conservation, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camp (GMCC) still has openings.

“We still have space in all of our girls weeks as well as several of our boys weeks for this summer,” said Fish & Wildlife Education Specialist Hannah Lafont. “We’re lucky to be able to serve just shy of 1,000 youth every summer with week-long sessions in June, July and August. That setup allows families the flexibility to sign their campers up later in the season than is possible at many other summer camp programs.”

Fish & Wildlife’s one-week sessions are held at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Campers participate in hands-on learning about wildlife conservation, ecology, forestry, orienteering, safe firearm and archery techniques, canoeing, fishing, swimming and more.

GMCC enrollment is open to new campers, and alums ages 16 or younger are also invited to come back for another summer.

“As a former GMCC camper myself I know just how impactful this program can be for everyone, and especially for young women,” Lafont added. “We are connecting girls with hands-on STEM opportunities through our immersive program in the outdoors, often calling on professionals in the field to teach the campers first-hand. Our campers learn about natural resource conservation while building critical skills in leadership, confidence, connection and perseverance.”

Registration is currently ongoing and will remain open until all GMCC sessions have filled. Tuition is $300 for the week, including food, lodging, and equipment. Financial aid is available to all who inquire.

Session schedules, information and registration are available online. For more information, contact FWGMCC@vermont.gov or call 802-522-2925.