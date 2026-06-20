A sketch of what the two triplexes will look like

By Rocky Martin

Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee

If you have driven recently on Mechanicsville Road near the so-called CVU four corners, you’ve undoubtedly seen the giant excavator and bulldozer sitting where a house once stood. (My two-year-old grandson loves this.) This is the site of a Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity (GMHFH) upcoming project; six new homes in two separate buildings.

The project has been in the works for almost two years with help from Hinesburg residents Rolf (Truex Cullins) and Rem Kielman (Wagner Hodgson) providing architectural and landscape design respectively, and Bryan Currier (O’Leary Burke) providing engineering services. The new GMHFH CEO is Brett Johnson, born and raised in Hinesburg, also a current Hinesburg resident.

Each townhome-style unit will feature three bedrooms with two baths. Once all permits are in place, construction is expected to begin next month in July. All six units will be under construction at the same time and are expected to be completed in 2027. These homes will be built by GMHFH and then sold by Champlain Housing Trust (CHT) through their Shared Equity Program with income limits and resale restrictions. Buyers will be required to qualify for both programs. Final sale price will be determined as soon as foundations are complete.

These six homes are not all spoken for yet, so apply soon if interested. Here’s a brief overview of how these programs work. Prospective buyers start by submitting an application with CHT. To be eligible you must 1) be able to qualify for a conventional mortgage, 2) be able to pay for closing costs and 3) meet income limits (for example – maximum of $79,800 for family of two, $89,800 for family of three). The Shared Equity Program refers to future sales of the property whereby the owner receives a share of the increased value; the rest stays with the property to allow it to be perpetually affordable. If eligible through the CHT program, then submit an application with GMHFH.

To qualify through their program, you must 1) demonstrate a need for affordable housing such as current expenses for housing over 30 percent of income, 2) have the ability to pay off a mortgage with above income limits, and 3) be willing to partner with Habitat by providing at least 200 hours of sweat equity labor on site or at a Habitat ReStore (friends and family members can volunteer for 100 of the hours) in the building of your home. For more information about qualifying for or purchasing a home, visit Green Mountain Habitat For Humanity’s website where you can fill out a Home Interest Form. Or call GMHFH at 802-872-8726. For more information about qualifying for CHT programs, email buyahome@getahome.org or call 802-861-7373. CHT has a handy checklist for both programs on their website.

This project couldn’t be done without the help of volunteers – lots and lots of them. No experience is needed to help on a Habitat build site. They provide all tools, equipment and hard hats; all you need to do is show a willingness to get dirty, work hard safely and smile. An experienced builder acts as project manager or team leader on the build site to direct volunteers. Volunteers will be needed on this build from the start of foundations all the way through to finish trim. Businesses or organizations can volunteer to come as a team. And experienced tradespeople or businesses are especially welcome to volunteer. For more information on volunteering see the GMHFH website.

Watch for future Front Porch Forum posts on the timing of construction start and volunteer opportunities.

Other Habitat possibilities will be upcoming with two homes as part of the Flying Tractor development just down the road as well as eight homes as part of the Windy Ridge development adjacent to NRG.