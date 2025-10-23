Harold Aaron Irish passed peacefully on Oct. 20 after multiple health issues. He was born on the family farm in Hinesburg to Aaron Irish and Leona (Whitehead) Irish on March 18, 1941. He loved growing up on the farm and was involved in the Future Farmers of America organization in high school, but chose to go into excavation. He eventually started his own business with his backhoe and dump truck, and earned the reputation of being hard-working and willing to be accommodating to those in need of his services. He had an amazing ability to fix anything and everything because “that’s what we had to do on the farm”.

He married his wife Paulita (Palermo) in Richmond on May 26, 1962, and they made their home there for 63 years. Harold and Paulita were active parishioners in the Holy Rosary Parish and enjoyed the days of parish spaghetti dinners. For a few years they also co-owned the Richmond Corner Market. During his younger years he was part of the Richmond Fire Department, proud to achieve the position of Assistant Fire Chief, helping to plan the Fourth of July parades, and setting off the fireworks. Harold also took pleasure in snowplowing his neighbor’s driveways during the snowy winters, celebrating holidays, and vacations spent on York Beach, Maine with the grandchildren. He was an avid UVM Men’s Basketball supporter and enjoyed the company of his “seatmates” in the stands. But his greatest pride and pleasure was found in his grandchildren. He loved being “Grandpa”.

He is survived by his wife Paulita (“Pete”), son Kevin Irish (Angela), daughter Cathy Tremblay (Tom), grandchildren Thomas Tremblay (Melissa), Meghan Gibbons (Patrick), Erica Weed (Jason), Lauren Irish (Zachary), and Jessica Irish, as well as great-grandchildren Isabelle and Arthur Gibbons, and two great-grandchildren on the way. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sharon Irish, and by former daughter-in-law Lisa Irish, as well as many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his community at Green Mountain Nursing & Rehab where he was treated like family, and well taken care of.

He was pre-deceased by his parents Aaron and Leona Irish, sister Beverly Mashia, brother-in-law Bill Mashia, brothers Roy and Howard Irish, In-laws Vincent & Rosalie Palermo, Thomas & Angelina Palmer, Abbott & Rosalie Lovett, and Frances Palermo.

Harold faced his many illnesses with determination and a fighting spirit, overcoming obstacles to will his body to stick around a bit longer in his devotion to his wife Pete. Thank you to Julian Sprague, MD, and Annie Berkowitz, NP for guiding him through his cancer journey for the last seven years. We send eternal gratitude and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and all staff at Green Mountain Nursing & Rehab for treating him with love, kindness, and compassion.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 24 at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Parish in Richmond, Vermont, Father Lance Harlow presiding, with burial to follow. There will be no wake. In lieu of flowers, and because Harold loved to take part in the recreation offerings at Green Mountain (especially bingo!) you may send donations to Green Mountain Nursing & Rehab, Activities Department, 475 Ethan Allen Avenue, Colchester, VT 05446.

Arrangements are under the care of Gifford Funeral Home.