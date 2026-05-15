By Anna Main

Executive Director, Hinesburg Community Resource Center

As many of us travel through the heart of Hinesburg each day, whether it’s on our way to work, the grocery store, or a child’s school activity, it’s easy to pass right through without stopping. What many may not realize is that right in the center of town is a small thrift store making a meaningful difference for neighbors facing difficult times.

Hinesburg’s own Twice is Nice thrift store offers a thoughtfully curated selection of women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, and small home goods and décor. Beyond providing affordable and sustainable shopping, the store plays an important role in supporting the broader community.

All proceeds from Twice is Nice directly benefit the Hinesburg Community Resource Center (HCRC), a local nonprofit that has proudly served the community since 1986. HCRC operates a fully volunteer-run food shelf, provides emergency financial assistance to community members, supports and connects young families through its Friends of Families programs, and maintains a medical lending closet for anyone recovering from hospitalization or surgery. To learn more about HCRC, please visit hinesburgresource.org.

As a small nonprofit, HCRC relies on the dedication of more than 80 volunteers, along with generous support from individuals, local businesses, municipal funding and our Twice is Nice shoppers. Together, these efforts help hundreds of community members each year.

This spring and summer, Twice is Nice is seeking additional volunteers to support store operations. Opportunities are flexible, ranging from as little as three hours per month to up to six hours per week. Please contact Kate Rugg at katemcrugg@gmail.com or Anna Main at main@hinesburgresource.org for more information about volunteering.

We are deeply grateful to Mary Crane, longtime Hinesburg resident and manager of Twice is Nice, for her seven years of dedicated service helping make the store such a special part of the community. We also warmly welcome Kate Rugg as the new store manager and look forward to her ideas and leadership as Twice is Nice continues to grow.

Like many organizations, the store has recently seen fewer shoppers as families tighten budgets and reduce non-essential spending, even as community needs continue to grow. Every purchase made at Twice is Nice helps fund essential services whether it’s putting food on a family’s table, helping a neighbor keep the lights on, or supporting programs that strengthen local families.

It truly takes a village. You can make a difference by volunteering your time, donating gently used clothing, or simply choosing to shop locally. The next time you pass through town, consider stopping in. We’d love to see you while you support your neighbors in more ways than one.