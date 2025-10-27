Hinesburg Community School Boys Cross Country Running Team 2025

By Paul Lasher

CVU’s long dominant cross-country running team has a future ahead of it – straight out of Hinesburg.

The Hinesburg Community School boys’ cross country team put together an unforgettable 2025 season, showcasing teamwork, determination and remarkable consistency on courses across Chittenden County and beyond.

The team dominated throughout the fall, capturing victories at their home meets at HCS, as well as at the Williston Invitational, Essex, Charlotte Central, and Shelburne Community School. Their season-long momentum carried into the postseason, where they earned second place at the Chittenden County Championships, and capped the year by tying for second overall at the Vermont State Middle School Championships – one of the best finishes in school history.

Leading the charge was Royal Ricklefs, who turned in a phenomenal individual campaign. Ricklefs won every race but one he entered this season, including commanding victories at both the Chittenden County and State of Vermont Championships, establishing himself as one of the state’s top young distance runners.

Right behind him was teammate Teddy Cluver, who consistently delivered clutch performances all season and finished second at both the county and state championships, giving Hinesburg a powerful one-two punch that few teams could match.

Coaches and fans alike praised the team’s work ethic, unity and sportsmanship throughout the season. Along with Royal and Teddy, Gage Geeslin, Theo Tallman, Oliver Ratta, Sully Wellman, Owen Francis, Finn Kiedaisch and Eli Leckey all played pivotal roles in helping the team have success. Other members of the team include Ethan Hans, Ellis Martin, Bran Mumley, Colin Natikin, Anders Deeley, Wyatt Kuykendall and Mason Parker.

The girls’ team was made up of only 5th and 6th grade students but still pulled off two second place finishes and a 3rd place finish as a team. Dani Moller led the team, along with Maya Manikian, Sylvia Cluver, Rosetta Caulfield-Mills, Evie Lee, Rayah Palmer, Breck Stanton, Iris Tallman and Rose Winterbauer. The girl’s team looks poised to have a few great years in the seasons to come.