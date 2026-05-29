By Paul Lasher

For The Record

Members of the Hinesburg Community School XC and Track & Field teams turned Memorial Day weekend into a showcase of grit, teamwork, and impressive racing at the Vermont City Marathon.

While runners were greeted with cool temperatures ideal for racing, the day also began with pouring rain that tested everyone’s determination before the starting gun even fired. Despite the soggy conditions, HCS athletes powered through with outstanding performances across multiple events.

In the 3-5-person relay division, Eli Leckey, Gage Geeslin, Iris Tallman, and Sylvia Cluver teamed up to deliver a strong and spirited performance, representing HCS with determination and teamwork throughout the scenic course.

Teammates Teddy Cluver and Theo Tallman took on an even bigger challenge in the half-marathon relay division. Each runner completed 13.1 miles — one full loop of the marathon’s beautiful two-loop course — showing remarkable endurance and mental toughness.

The day’s headline performance belonged to Royal Ricklefs, who tackled the entire 26.2-mile marathon in his very first attempt. Ricklefs crossed the finish line in an extraordinary time of 2 hours, 50 minutes, smashing the coveted three-hour barrier — an achievement many runners spend years chasing.

To put that accomplishment into perspective, only about four percent of marathon runners ever complete a marathon in under three hours. Achieving that milestone in a debut marathon makes Royal’s performance even more remarkable.

From relay teamwork to marathon milestones, the HCS runners proved that determination, preparation, and perseverance can overcome even the rainiest of race-day conditions. It was an unforgettable weekend and an amazing effort by the entire group of HCS athletes.