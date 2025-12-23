By Evan Witt

Via Community News Service

Amelie Fairweather speaking at the event at Pierson Library in Shelburne. Photo courtesy of Amelie Fairweather

On a recent evening at Pierson Library, more than 30 people gathered to hear students from Champlain Valley Union High School advocate for more women’s history in the curriculum.

The group started at CVU, but Her Education Required (HER) seeks to change how history is taught across Vermont.

“There is a serious lack of education around women’s history in the curriculum,” said Amelie Fairweather, co-founder of HER, “so much so that young girls don’t know how to speak up for themselves, don’t know when their rights are being called into question, because they don’t know what their rights are.”

The main goal of hosting this event was community outreach, getting people involved and spreading their message, said HER co-founder Eloise Glasscoe.

CVU student Eloise Glasscoe speaking at the HER event at Pierson Library. Photo courtesy of Amelie Fairweather

“It’s really important to show that the community cares as well, and that other people are in support of our mission,” Glasscoe said.

Fairweather’s call to action originated from awareness of her own lack of knowledge when it came to women’s history.

According to Fairweather, HER began with a few girls presenting to 9th graders and middle school students. This year, they founded a club at CVU, attracting members and fostering a space for discussions. Now, they’ve begun to present their message to people in charge and to the community.

Their event included a presentation about how much students know, or don’t know, about women’s history. They conducted a poll on women’s history, answered by 305 students in grades 9-12.

According to their data, 95 percent of students could not explain what a suffrage movement was, and more than 92 percent had not received education about protections guaranteed in the Civil Rights Act.

In addition, 90 percent of students said they had received no education around women’s rights from CVU, said HER member Olivia Cieri.

“What these numbers are telling us is that students are not getting the education they deserve, and need, in order to make important decisions for the rest of their lives,” Cieri said.

HER has taken other actions to further their goals, including hosting meetings, speaking to the CVSD school board at a public forum, and hosting a fundraiser. The organization has plans to present to the State Board of Education as well.

The organization plans to continue to advocate for the implementation of women’s history in schools, not just in their school district but in all of Vermont.

The response so far has come in the form of words of support, but not action, Fairweather said.

“Although we have received verbal support, we are looking for action steps from faculty members, and we have not seen those action steps yet,” Fairweather said.

Charlotte resident Bethany Myrick, 74, said that she is grateful to the organization for fighting for the history of women’s rights for her granddaughters, a history that she feels is under threat.

“I’m so proud of this group of students that came forward and took a stand, and took some risks and know what they want, and probably will be great leaders,” Myrick said.