Fall 2025:

Sachi Depot and Lily Mincar, both of Hinesburg, have been named to the College of Charleston (SC) fall 2025 President’s List. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher. Depot is majoring in marketing, and Mincar is majoring in psychology.

Phebe Hardy of Hinesburg was named to the College of Charleston (SC) Fall 2025 Dean’s List. Hardy is majoring in arts management. To qualify for the Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher.

Gavin Hay of Hinesburg has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s (SNHU) fall 2025 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Gabriela Moreno of Hinesburg has been named to Texas State University’s President’s List for Fall 2025. Moreno is majoring in photography. The President’s List is made up of of students who earned a grade point average of 4.0 while enrolled in 12 or more GPA hours at Texas State University in the semester.

Anna Ulager of Hinesburg has been named to the Saint Mary’s College (IN) Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.