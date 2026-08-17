The Record receives notifications from many colleges and universities of local students who have achieved honors. If your student is not listed, email us and we can add them.

Nicole-Richie Asiimwe of Hinesburg has been named to the spring 2026 Dean’s List at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes full-time students with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.

Jacob B. Cracas and Sophia R. Currier, both of Hinesburg, have been named to the spring 2026 Student Honors List at the Community College of Vermont (CCV). This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

Sachi Depot of Hinesburg was named to the College of Charleston (SC) Spring 2026 President’s List. Depot is majoring in marketing. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Dylan Elder, a rising sophomore environmental studies major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester. Elder is the son of Matt and Rebecca Elder of Hinesburg. All students earning a position on the dean’s list must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above for the semester.

Brody Hopkins of Hinesburg earned Dean’s List honors during the Spring 2026 semester at Vermont State University. This distinction is awarded to students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Thomas Garavelli, Cassandra Guillemette, Corinna Hobbs, Addison Maurer, and MacKenna Riggs, all of Hinesburg, have been named to the University of New England’s (ME) Dean’s List for the spring semester 2026. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Jacqueline Goldsmith of Hinesburg earned a place on Furman University’s (SC) dean’s list for the 2026 spring semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher. Goldsmith’s parents and/or guardians are James Goldsmith and Catherine Goldsmith.

Emaleigh Hunter and Ronald Spivack, both of Hinesburg, have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the Spring 2026 semester.

Samuel Schad and Peter Stewart, both of Hinesburg, have been named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s (MA) Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2026 semester. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differ from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI students are named to the Dean’s List based on the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and hands-on projects.

Kenzie Schnitzlein of Hinesburg was named to the College of Charleston (SC) Spring 2026 Dean’s List. Schnitzlein is majoring in psychology and public health. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Kali Turner of Hinesburg has been named to Ohio University’s Spring 2026 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999.

Anna Ulager of Hinesburg has been named to the Saint Mary’s College (IN) Dean’s List for the Spring 2026 semester. To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary’s, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale and no grades lower than a C.

Caitlin Vamvas and Nicholas Zimicki-Bowditch, both of Hinesburg, have been named to the Champlain College Online President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the Spring 2026 semester. Both students have also been named to the Champlain College Online Trustees’ List for the Spring 2026 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

Annalise Wood of Hinesburg was named to the Dean’s List at Bates College (ME) for the winter semester ending in May 2026. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Graduates

Vermont State Announces Class of 2026 Spring Graduates

The following Hinesburg students have graduated from Vermont State University:

Emily Larock earned a Certificate in Practical Nursing.

Catie Sherwell earned an Associate of Science in Nursing.

Luke Tallman earned a Certificate in Practical Nursing.

The College of Charleston Spring 2026 Commencement

The following Hinesburg students have graduated from The College of Charleston (SC):

Sachi Depot graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing.

Phebe Hardy graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management.

The Community College of Vermont (CCV) Graduates

The following Hinesburg students have graduated from The Community College of Vermont, earning associate degrees:

Melissa A. George

Patrick S. Kelly

Jasmine Grace Nails

University of Vermont Graduates

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Julia Eve Baker, Bachelor of Science

College of Arts and Sciences

Kayden John McCoy Bushey , Bachelor of Arts

Willem Daniel Cornish , Bachelor of Arts

Jake Sullivan Potter , Bachelor of Arts

Mia Elizabeth Twarog, Bachelor of Science

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Clayton Bryce Thorpe, Bachelor of Science

Graduate College