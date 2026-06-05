By Claire MacDonald

Hinesburg Record Staff Reporter

Hinesburg’s participation in this year’s Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 4 included seven runners, the youngest being an 11-year-old Girl Scout. Members of the Hinesburg Police Department, the Hinesburg Fire Department and the Richmond Police Department were in attendance.

The runners pose in front of Hinesburg Community School. (Photo by Claire MacDonald)

According to the Special Olympics official website, the Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981. The nationwide event aims to raise awareness – and funds – for the Special Olympics movement.

In Vermont, the run began on June 1 in Montpelier. Four torches were lit, one for each of the four routes run throughout the week across the state. Hinesburg is Leg 12 of Route 1, which encompasses southern to central Vermont.

The culmination of the run will be on June 5 at St. Michael’s College, where the 2026 Summer Games are to be held.

The turnout this year, Fire Chief Prescott Nadeau said, was higher than previous years that saw only two or three runners.

“I was trying to advertise it well to get runners and get people involved,” Chief of Police Chris Romance said. “I [advertised] on social media, and I put it on our website.”

The runners traced the 1.7-mile route along Route 116 from Hinesburg Community School to Champlain Valley Union High School in the heat of the afternoon. They carried with them the torch – known as the “Flame of Hope,” according to the Vermont Special Olympics – that symbolizes inclusion, unity, and strength of spirit.

Runner gets ready. (Photo by Claire MacDonald)

Hinesburg Community School Principal Tim Trevithick brought a class of students outside to see the runners off. A police car, driven by Romance, led the pack. A firetruck brought up the rear. The runners were greeted at CVU by a school bus of cheering students.

At the run’s conclusion, the torch was handed off to the Richmond Police Department. After Richmond’s section of the run, the torch made its way to Williston, the fourteenth and final leg of Route 1.

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