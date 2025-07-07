Fourth of July celebrations in Hinesburg would not be complete without a couple of road races — and a little rain. Unsettled weather on July 3 forced a delay in the 10k race, but if finally got underway in blustery conditions. But not for long. Lightening and then rain force a cancellation, but the runners, turned around on Rte 116 and ran back to Hinesburg Community School in a downpour.

Isn’t running fun?

Indeed! After a wait, the 5k race started with many from the 10k race starting again and then the 2k race for youngsters (and a few oldster running companions) was on. Aside from a few puddles, most stayed comparatively dry as the weather system had moved through and gave the runners a little sun at the end.

Here are the winners, though anyone running this year has to be considered a winner for getting the best of the weather.

2K Girls: Iris Tallman, time: 8:45

2K Boys: Silas MIller, 6:37 5K Female, age 13-18: Danika Moller, time: 28:06 5K Male, age 13-18: Cole Hart, 19:29 5K Female, age 19-35: Mullein Francis, 28:51 5K Male, age 19-35, Andrew Gabbeitt, 20:06 5K Female, age 36-50: Torey Olsen, 22:47 5K Male, age 36-50: Tim Kuklis, 22.17 (no 5K Female, age 51+) 5K Male 51+: JT Henley, 32.10

Thanks to the Eddys (at least four), the Hinesburg Recreation Department and all the other volunteers who made the race possible. And thanks, too, to Marie Eddy, Jen McCain and Geoffrey Gevalt for the photos.