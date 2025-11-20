South County Chorus practicing their notes. (Courtesy photo.)

By Dotty Schnure

For The Hinesburg Record

One of the most popular local traditions will continue on Sunday, Dec. 14, when the Hinesburg Artist Series will present its annual holiday concert.

There will be two performances, 2 and 4:30 p.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg. The concert will feature the South County Chorus and the Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra under the direction of Rufus C. Patrick.

“This concert is a great way to get in the holiday spirit,” said Patrick, HAS Founder and Music Director. “We will have holiday favorites and other inspiring selections. We love performing these pieces, and we know it is a highlight of the season for many in our community.”

The featured choral works this year include Gloria, a festive suite for choir and orchestra; Christmas on Broadway, a medley of Christmas favorites; Hine Ma Tov, a delightful Hebrew folk song; Children, Go Tell It on the Mountain, a traditional spiritual; Ose Shalom, a moving piece with traditional Hebrew text; Festival Gloria, an exciting anthem; and GRINCH, a Christmas choral medley.

The HAS orchestra will perform Parade of the Wooden Soldiers, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and A Hanukkah Festival, a medley of traditional Hanukkah songs skillfully arranged by Chris Bernotas. Featured guest soloists will be cellist Simon Webber and flutist Brooke Carleton.

This concert will also include a sing-along. Whether you come at 2 p.m. or 4:30 p.m., the concerts will put you in the holiday spirit.

The concert is free. Donations to HAS are always welcome and the audience is also encouraged to bring something for the Hinesburg Food Shelf. For more, click here.