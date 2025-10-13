Rufus Patrick leading band during Summer Series. Photo by gg

The Hinesburg Artist Series will perform a mix of choral and band music at the Champlain Valley Union High School at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26. The concert will feature the Hinesburg Community Band and the South County Chorus, under the direction of Rufus Patrick, Hinesburg Artist Series Founder and Music Director.

“The band and chorus will perform a variety of music that will appeal to all ages, so we hope you will join us and enjoy some great music,” said Patrick. “Late October is a great time for an afternoon concert, and to ensure that the whole community can enjoy it, there is no charge for admission.”

The South County Chorus will present lively pieces such as “Clap Yo’ Hands” by George and Ira Gershwin, “Jubilate” and “Sing Loud;” two spirituals, “Peace Like a River” and “Shall We Gather at the River;” as well as the hauntingly beautiful “Sometimes” and “The Seal Lullaby,” from a story by Rudyard Kipling and music by Eric Whitacre.

The Hinesburg Community Band will perform “Skyward Spirits,” a stunning four movement micro-symphony: I. Takeoff, II. Under the Wing, III. Cloudburst, IV. Blue Skies by Jarod Hall. The band is excited to premiere a wonderful group of new music for concert band. These 2025 compositions include “Furious Granite,” “Symphonic Stories,” “A Hollingsworth Celebration,” “The County Fair,” and the breathtaking “Cathedral Mountain,” by Rossano Galante. Everyone will certainly enjoy these “hot off the press” compositions.

While the concert is free, donations are gratefully accepted. Please click here for additional information.

Hinesburg Artist Series is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.