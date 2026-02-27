HAS Music Director Rufus Patrick, rehearsing the chorus on Feb 23.

By Dotty Schnure

Hinesburg Artist Series board member

The 250th birthday of the United States of America is the inspiration for the music to be presented by the Hinesburg Artist Series on Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Hinesburg. The South County Chorus and Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra, under the direction of Rufus Patrick, will perform a program featuring American composers, as well as music with a Vermont connection.

As the nation prepares to celebrate 250 years since its founding, and Vermont marks 235 years of statehood, this concert will combine regional pride with timeless American song, spotlighting selections from Randall Thompson’s “Frostiana.” This composition, including “The Road Not Taken” and “Choose Something Like a Star,” draws directly from the Vermont-born poet Robert Frost, weaving Vermont’s landscape and spirit into a national celebration. Also featured will be “American Mass,” by Ron Kean. This missa brevis cleverly merges American hymns and spirituals with traditional choral liturgy.

“We are excited to bring to the community a variety of exciting music to celebrate American and Vermont,” said Patrick, HAS Music Director and founder of the organization.

The Hinesburg Artist Series Orchestra will perform “American Folk Rhapsody” by Claire Grundman and “Variations on a Shaker Tune” by Aaron Copeland, while the new HAS woodwind quintet will perform “Novelette” by Kevin Kaisershot. The South County Chorus and HAS Orchestra will also present “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” by Mary McDonald, “How Can I Keep from Singing” by Taylor Davis, “You Raise Me Up” by Rolf Lovland, and “Colossus” by Paul Barker.

The featured guest artist is Margaret Roddy. She and accompanist Evan Allen will perform “Cantilene” for clarinet and piano by Luis Cahuzac.

“We are so grateful to our community for supporting our performances, especially Lantman’s Market, which is once again a major sponsor of the Hinesburg Artist Series,” said Patrick.

Tickets for the concert are $25 (free for children under 12) and available at the door or on the HAS website.