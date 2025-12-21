Hinesburg resident Leonard Duffy’s Sweepers won third place in September’s Art Hop Juried Show

By Record Staff

Hinesburg resident Leonard Duffy has won third place in September’s Art Hop Juried Show. The winners will be having a joint exhibition at the new SEABA headquarters/gallery on Pine Street in Burlington (formerly Arts Riot) on Friday evening, Dec. 12. The exhibit will continue until January.

Sweepers, the third place winner, is one of ten paintings by Duffy which will be exhibited. The other winners were Linsey Bruner, first place, and James Merrill, second.

Art Hop Juror Sarah Freeman, Director of Exhibitions, Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, was one of the jurors in the competition, and gave the following statement:

“It was exciting to look through the many submissions for the SEABA Art Hop, and especially to encounter artists I have never seen before.

“The three works I singled out for recognition each present a vision of an uncanny and slightly off kilter world.

“Leonard Duffy’s ‘Sweepers’ shows us a quiet moment that feels familiar and mundane, and yet somehow provokes a strange curiosity about the figures in the work. The larger looms in the foreground, but stands on small, almost dainty feet. Who are they and what are they saying to each other? Is it a conversation or a stand-off? The possibilities are intriguing.

“I am drawn to the odd and unexpected elements that I see in these three pieces, and in the other works I selected for the exhibit. Each work has some minor (or major) idiosyncrasy that makes us question our assumptions and look closer.”