"Do You Love Me Now?" by Hinesburg photographer David Pearson.

From Birds of Vermont Museum Press Release

Enter the world of humans, water, and birds. From oil paintings to collages, photography to watercolor, words to sculpture, 56 juried Vermont artists and poets explore their unique visions of how birds, water, and humans interact through time on varied landscapes, including the Green Mountains and the Champlain Valley.

This art exhibit is on display at the Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington, Vermont. As you view the exhibit, consider recent history and the ways we tell it; the much-longer history of humans on the landscape in the Green Mountains and Champlain Valley; and the much, much, much longer stories of how birds have evolved with, use, and been influenced by water and waterways.

"Charlotte Shoreline" by Hinesburg artist Miriam Adams.

The show runs through Oct. 31, and the museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 60 pieces were selected out of over 200 submitted. Thirty-six Vermont towns (and one each from New Hampshire and Québec) are represented in this year’s exhibit. Emerging and professional creators, from age 5 to well over 70, have works in the show. Hinesburg residents in the show include:

Miriam Adams, fine art

Nancy Anisfield, photographic collage

Kacey Guiterrez, poet

Kay Johnson, photographer

David Pearson, photographer

For more information on the show, and to see a full list of artists, visit the museum’s blog post about the show here.

“Goose Gun” by Hinesburg artist Nancy Anisfield.