By Paul Lasher

Hinesburg Community School Fifth Grade Teacher

Students and staff from Hinesburg Community School’s fifth through eighth grades took a chilly leap into Lake Champlain on Saturday, March 14, raising thousands of dollars in support of Special Olympics Vermont.

The Hinesburg group brought in an impressive $9,296, the highest fundraising total among Champlain Valley School District schools this year. Despite a minimum fundraising requirement of $150 per participant, every student who wanted to take part was able to join the event.

The annual plunge challenged participants to brave the icy lake waters, all in the name of a good cause. Support from local community members played a major role in the group’s success, helping students surpass expectations and make a meaningful contribution to Special Olympics Vermont.

Representing Hinesburg Community School in the plunge were fifth-grade teachers Paul Lasher and Alyssa Wieland, along with students Hamish Campbell, Madison Bushey, Lydia Tappan, Coen LaCompte, Colin Natkin, Aiden Webb, Ruby Chojnowski, Maddie Saviloi, Addie Powden, Yvette Chalifoux, Maya Manikian, Iris Tallman, Langley Parent, Piper Bissonette, Hannah Powers, Evelyn Miller, Sully Wellman, Wyatt Kuykendall, Gilly Wellman, and Theron Trefethen.

Several parents and grandparents also joined the effort, including John Powers, Sawyer LaCompte, Jon Natkin, Emily Parent, Rob Wellman, Rachel Squires, and Miles Manakian.

With strong community backing and plenty of courage, Hinesburg Community School’s plungers turned a freezing day at the lake into a warm show of support for Vermont athletes.