By Sharon Waxman

The Hinesburg Community School will present The Little Mermaid, Jr. on Friday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 22, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Dive ‘under the sea’ and support local theater. This production features a talented Hinesburg Community School middle-school cast, rich costumes and creative sets. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, The Little Mermaid, Jr. will entertain the entire family. The matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday is perfect for the younger ones who will have a chance to meet the characters after the performance! Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7 p.m.

General admission $10 at the door.