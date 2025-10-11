Press Release

Across the rolling hills and close-knit towns of Vermont, a quiet but powerful movement is taking root, a movement fueled not by anger or protest, but by a profound sense that no one should have to face their darkest moments alone.

Vermonters are lacing up their sneakers, hopping on their bikes, and grabbing their pickleball paddles, not just for sport, but for suicide prevention.

This fall’s events began on a crisp, clear day in late September in Hinesburg when cyclists gathered at Frost Beer Works for the inaugural Pedal for Prevention Gravel Ride. More than 100 cyclists carried with them the memory of those lost and the hope for a future where suicide is no longer a tragic reality.

The event raised $11,355 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and was a deeply personal one for organizer and AFSP board member Kathleen Weinheimer of South Burlington. Her husband Scott’s death by suicide in 2020 was a devastating blow, but from that pain, she has become a powerful force for change.

“We are hoping to raise awareness and to make a difference for those who struggle,” Weinheimer said. “This ride is a profound statement: you are not alone.”

She has organized two additional events to promote suicide awareness and prevention are upcoming:

On Saturday, Oct. 18 The AFSP Burlington Out of the Darkness Walk will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park Pavilion in South Burlington. To pledge and for more information, click here.

On Saturday, Nov. 22 The EDGE Sports & Fitness in South Burlington will host the AFSP Pickle for Prevention tournament. For more, and to sign up, click here.

Weinheimer said that these gatherings are a lifeline, a tangible representation of the hope and healing that can be found when a community comes together. They are a powerful reminder that we can, and must, break the stigma that so often surrounds mental health. By showing up, by speaking out, and by reaching out, Vermonters are creating a culture of compassion and understanding, a culture that is smart about mental health.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is an organization that has been at the forefront of the fight against suicide since 1987. Through their support of scientific research, educational programs, and advocacy for mental health policies, AFSP is working to create a world without suicide and is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. With local chapters in all 50 states, they provide a vital network of support for communities across the country.

For those who are in crisis, for those who feel like they are running out of hope, please know that there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Lifeline, or text TALK to 741741 to connect with the Crisis Text Line.

These services are free, confidential, and available 24/7. You are not alone.