From the Hinesburg FD

Just after 6:30pm on Aug. 20, the Hinesburg Fire Department was dispatched to the lower pond dam off Sunset Lake to rescue a man who had fallen approximately 15 feet into the water and was injured.

Chief Nadeau and two Hinesburg Police Officers were first arriving and found the patient injured but out of the water. Due to the potential technical nature of the incident and need for support to safely move the patient to the ambulance, help was requested from Richmond, Huntington and Williston Fire Departments.

Richmond Rescue provided patient care while the Fire Departments worked on getting the patient into a carrying basket which allows for many hands to help carry a patient out of a backcountry or remote area.

The patient was safely carried to the waiting ambulance and transferred to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A number of important things happened on this call that are worth highlighting. First, this young man was not alone. When he slipped and fell, a friend was able to pull him from the water. Second, another friend had a cell phone that was used to call 911 right away. This lack of delay in getting emergency services getting to the scene meant less time the patient had to be in pain and in a bad spot. Third, the patient’s friend (while shaken up) was able to guide Fire and EMS to the location, saving critical time in getting to the scene.

Finally, the use of mutual aid, especially from neighboring partner agencies is key. We cannot go it alone and having support not just for fire emergencies but also rescue situations means a great deal.

Thanks especially to the Richmond Rescue Squad, Richmond, Huntington and Williston Fire Departments, Hinesburg Police Department and the Shelburne Communications Center.

Hinesburg Firefighters would like to remind the public to use caution around waterways, especially shoreline rocks or areas that may be under shallow water as the surface can be extremely slippery.