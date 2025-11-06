The Hinesburg Food Shelf offers fresh produce and a range of other food to patrons. Photo by Sarah Bokelberg

By Sarah Bokelberg

Hinesburg Record Intern

Amid nationwide food stamp budget cuts and uncertainty, the Hinesburg Food Shelf is working hard to proceed as normal.

“I really hope we can just keep doing what we’re doing,” said Anna Main, director of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center, which includes the Hinesburg Food Shelf. “I think we’ll probably have to call on our donors and community members for action as the cuts kind of come down the pipeline, but right now, we’re holding steady, and we’re just trying to keep our head down and keep serving the community.”

On a recent day, fresh peppers, broccoli, and root vegetables were displayed in bins, ready for patrons. Refrigerators with various meats and Cabot cheeses lined one wall. In one corner, a magazine rack held recipe cards, offering patrons different ways to prepare the shelf’s common food options.

The resources offered at the Food Shelf are particularly important now amid uncertainty regarding federal food assistance during the government shutdown.

At the end of October, Gov. Phil Scott and other Vermont officials voted to temporarily use state funds to help cover food assistance through Nov. 15. The decision came as the federal government shutdown threatened funding of 3SquaresVT, the state’s version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Additionally, President Trump’s 2025 budget and spending law could significantly reduce eligibility for food stamps in Vermont, potentially increasing demand at food shelves around the state.

“Looking down the road, we know that we need to make sure that we’re being as frugal as possible and as smart as possible, and making sure that we keep with our mission to try to support and connect as many people as possible,” Main said.

The Hinesburg Community Resource Center (HCRC) was founded in 1986, and the Hinesburg Food Shelf was established shortly after. In 2011, the Food Shelf moved into its current building at 51 Ballards Corner Road, which was then gifted to the organization by Jan Blomstrann, the former owner of local employer NRG Systems, in 2018.

Serving residents of Hinesburg, Huntington, Monkton and St. George, the Hinesburg Food Shelf is open twice a week: Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Annual visits to the Food Shelf increased from around 800 to 950 between 2023 and 2024, Main said. She expects this upward trend to continue this year.

“So it’s definitely trending up, and I think that’s going to obviously continue as the federal funding cuts occur with the SNAP benefits,” Main said.

Along with food, hygiene products, and (occasionally) household goods, HCRC also has an emergency assistance program dedicated to helping community members financially. This could mean covering a portion of a patron’s monthly rent, or their heating bill. The program serves Hinesburg and St. George residents.

If the Center is not able to help with a certain situation, they direct patrons to other resources, such as helping them sign up for 3SquaresVT.

Along with about 215 other organizations in the state, the Hinesburg Food Shelf is one of the Vermont Foodbank’s network partners. The Vermont Foodbank offers several types of food purchasing to its partner organizations, such as fresh produce, free food from wholesalers or large grocery retailers as well as United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) commodity food.

Uncertainty about funding through the 3SquaresVT program is having an impact on food shelves around the state, said Carrie Stahler, Vermont Foodbank senior manager of government and public affairs.

As of August 2025, about 64,000 Vermont residents were accessing SNAP benefits, which bring millions of federal dollars to the state, according to the USDA.

“When that money doesn’t come to our state, or when those federal dollars don’t go to people who can go shop at a grocery store, if they have to use a food shelf or a meal site, their choices are so much more limited,” Stahler said.

Meanwhile, food shelves throughout the state are “seeing people who are more anxious and confused because they don’t know what will happen and they don’t understand the information that’s being shared, because it’s hard to follow,” Stahler said.

Organizers at the Hinesburg Food Shelf try to purchase the majority of their food from the Vermont Foodbank, since pricing is more affordable through this partnership. What they can’t get from the Foodbank, they buy through local stores, like Lantman’s Market. The Food Shelf also partners with local farms to offer fresh produce.

The Hinesburg community plays a large role in supporting the Food Shelf and HCRC. The Center recently received a large donation from NRG Systems towards the emergency assistance fund. Additionally, between 85 and 90 community members volunteer at HCRC, with over 40 serving the food shelf exclusively, according to Main.

Different organizations in town, such as the Hinesburg Fire Department and Champlain Valley Union High School, also contribute to the food shelf by holding food drives. Donations are also a large source of goods. “We do get a lot of items through just amazing, generous community members,” Main said.

Food drives conducted at CVU are mainly student-led, with support from faculty members like Leanne Morton, a Latin teacher. There are between 30 and 50 students engaged in collecting donations.

In response to the federal SNAP funding cuts, Morton believes an increase in food drives at the school may be possible.

“Given the circumstances, I know that our students and families would be willing to step up and help,” Morton said. “Taking care of our community is part of our school motto: Take care of yourself, take care of each other, and take care of the place.”

HCRC and the food shelf plan to operate as normal while the government shutdown continues, Main said.

“We’re here to help everybody who wants assistance and support and connection, and we will continue to do that, no matter where the cuts lead us and what struggles the food shelves may have. We just want to be here to help our community members.”

Sarah is a student at the University of Vermont. Her work comes via Community News Service, a University of Vermont journalism internship for the Hinesburg Record.