The Record Staff

A year after the last chief departed, a new police chief has been hired.

Chris Romance, a veteran of nearly 30 years with the Rockville Centre Police Department, will start Feb. 16.

In announcing the hire, Town Manager Todd Odit pointed to Romance’s “experience in public safety, law enforcement, and emergency management, with a strong background in leadership, organizational development, and community-focused policing.”

Chief Romance began his career as a patrol officer with Rockville Centre in 1997 and advanced through the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, and inspector (chief), later serving as acting commissioner of police.

As inspector, he has served as executive officer of a department with 58 officers and 30 civilian staff. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and behavioral science and is a 2011 graduate of the FBI National Academy. He is also a Vermont-certified emergency management director and a nationally certified emergency medical care instructor, among other professional certifications.

Odit said that “throughout the interview process, Chief Romance demonstrated a leadership style grounded in integrity, transparency, and service. His experience reflects a commitment to building strong teams, supporting officers, and fostering trust between police departments and the communities they serve.”

In accepting the position, Chief Romance said, “I am eager to bring my experience in strategic planning, organizational leadership, and a community-focused policing approach to Hinesburg. I look forward to policing with compassion, fairness, and respect, and to ensuring officers have the tools, training, and support needed to serve the community effectively.”

Odit made the appointment following a recruitment process that included internal town leadership, community participation, and professional search support from JW Leadership Consulting. Odit said the town appreciates all candidates who expressed interest in serving Hinesburg, as well as the many individuals who contributed time, insight, and perspective throughout the process.

In his announcement, Odit also praised interim police chief Frank Bryan – who had said he had no interest in the chief’s job – for his steady leadership and dedicated service throughout this period of transition. Odit wrote: “His commitment to the department and the community has been deeply valued and instrumental in maintaining continuity and professionalism.”

“Chief Romance brings extensive experience and a collaborative approach that aligns well with Hinesburg’s values and expectations for public safety,” Odit added. “I look forward to working together to strengthen the department and continue building a responsive, community-oriented police presence.”

Chief Romance will begin with an initial focus on administrative transition, department operations, and completion of Vermont Level III law enforcement certification. There will be a swearing in ceremony for Chief Romance at a date to be determined.