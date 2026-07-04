The Record staff report

Ryan S. Orvis, 47, of Hinesburg was taken into custody by detectives from the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, the Williston Police Department Detective Division, and the Hinesburg Police Department following an investigation into multiple crimes throughout Chittenden County.

Ryan Orvis (Photo courtesy of Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department)

Orvis was charged with burglary, grand larceny, receiving stolen property and retail theft, according to a statement released by the county sheriff’s office.

Investigators allege that Orvis is connected to multiple criminal incidents that have occurred in Hinesburg and throughout the county. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as investigators continue to review evidence.

Orvis was held at the Northwest Correctional Center on $2,500 bail.

The sheriff’s department has asked that anyone with information related to these incidents to please contact their office at 802-863-4341.