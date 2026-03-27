By Alexis Licursi

HNS PR & Communications

Hinesburg Nursery School is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a portion of the Stewart’s Holiday Match Grant, a program that supports children under 18 years of age in Stewart’s Shops markets.

The grant will be used to improve building conditions at the school. Specifically, it will go toward rebuilding the fire escape so that we can better utilize the newly acquired upstairs space.

The Stewart’s Holiday Match program is made possible through the generosity of customers who donate during the holiday season, with Stewart’s Shops matching those contributions. More information about the program can be found at www.stewartsshops.com/communitygiving.

Hinesburg Nursery School extends its sincere gratitude to Stewart’s Shops and its customers for their continued commitment to strengthening local communities.

For more information about Hinesburg Nursery School, please contact Rebecca Cook, Program Director, teacher@hinesburgnurseryschool.org.