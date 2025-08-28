Here are the summer police incidents report from the Hinesburg Police Department:

June 10: 6:30 a.m. An officer investigated the report of a motor vehicle that struck a deer on Route 116.

11:42 a.m. Suspicious activity on Magee Hill Road was investigated.

4:51 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire Department with a medical emergency on Route 116.

7:34 p.m. A burglary alarm activation at a business on Commerce Street was investigated.

June 11: 1:20 p.m. A loose dog on Route 116 was reported. The owner was later located.

7:16 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Route 116. Ashlyn Dewyea, 20, of Colchester was cited for excessive speed.

June 12: 1:45 p.m. An officer assisted Richmond PD with a welfare check.

3:15 p.m. Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Road.

June 13: 10:12 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a citizen dispute on Commerce Street.

9:54 p.m. Suspicious activity reported on Pond Road was investigated.

June 16: 8:30 a.m. A vehicle, reported stolen over the weekend, was located on Lincoln Hill Road.

11 a.m. An officer investigated an abandoned vehicle on Silver Street.

4:48 p.m. An officer responded into Shelburne to assist Shelburne PD with a citizen dispute.

June 17: 12:35 p.m. Officers responded to a residence on Richmond Road for the report of a domestic assault involving a stabbing with a knife. Michelle Harrison, 47, of Hinesburg was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree. The victim was transported to UVM Medical Center and later released.

June 18: 3:15 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at Kelly’s Field.

6:13 p.m. Officers responded to Ballard’s Corner Road for the report of a retail theft in progress. Tony Barkley, 55, of Williston was cited to court on a warrant out of Williston.

June 19: 8:31 p.m. An officer responded to Route 116 for an animal problem.

June 20: 7 a.m. An alarm activation at CVU was investigated.

2:45 p.m. An officer assisted First Responders with a medical emergency on Route 116.

3:55 p.m. A parking issue on Commerce Street was investigated.

4:12 p.m. An officer assisted First Responders with a medical emergency on Hines Road.

6:45 p.m. An animal problem on Route 116 was investigated.

8:18 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

June 23: 10 a.m. An officer served a relief from abuse order on behalf of the Addison County courts.

3 p.m. An animal problem on Hayden Hill Road was investigated.

June 24: 7:09 a.m. A juvenile issue on Baldwin Road was investigated.

June 25: 5:30 p.m. An officer responded to a three-car motor vehicle crash on Route 116.

June 26: 8:54 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

9:02 a.m. An officer assisted state police with issuing a citation on Hollow Road.

10:25 a.m. An officer assisted First Responders with a medical emergency on Billings Farm Road.

12:20 p.m. Officers responded to a medical emergency on Hayden Hill Road West. Caroline Sherman, 69, of Hinesburg was pronounced dead at the scene. A death investigation followed.

June 27: 12:13 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

4:42 p.m. An alarm activation at CVU was investigated.

June 30: 9:15 a.m. An officer responded to a lockout on Route 116.

July 1: 1:40 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

9:50 p.m. Suspicious activity reported on Walts Way was investigated.

July 2: 12:55 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Hillview Terrace.

July 3: 2:15 p.m. Suspicious activity reported on Gilman Road was investigated.

6:02 p.m. Suspicious activity reported on Commerce Street was investigated. Ryan Orvis, 46, of Hinesburg was arrested and charged with unlawful trespass, violation of conditions of release, and driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.

July 4: 4:22 p.m. An officer initiated a traffic stop for speed on Richmond Road. Corey Marshall, 25, of Hinesburg was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.

8:48 p.m. Officers responded to a burglary alarm activation on Texas Hill Road.

July 8: 8:13 a.m. Found property turned into the PD was returned to its owner.

10:21 a.m. An officer assisted HFD with a fire investigation on Hillview Terrace.

10:32 a.m. A traffic stop for excessive speed was attempted on Pond Road. The vehicle fled from police and was later located in South Burlington. Zachary Cook, 42, of Burlington was charged with eluding a police officer while operating in a grossly negligent manner, driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license, driving without a required ignition interlock device, violation of conditions of release and providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

2:33 p.m. An officer investigated an animal problem on Route 116.

5:30 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Abani Drive.

6:12 p.m. Theft of property on Commerce Street was reported and investigated.

July 9: 2:43 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a lockout.

3:15 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

6:32 p.m. Suspicious activity reported on Pond Road was investigated.

July 10: 6:21 p.m. A fraud was reported and investigated.

6:23 p.m. Corey Marshall, 25, of Hinesburg was cited on a warrant for failure to appear.

8:30 p.m. A lost dog was located on Route 116 and later returned to its owner.

July 11: 1:02 p.m. An animal problem on Dynamite Hill Road was reported and investigated.

8:25 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Hidden Pasture Road.

July 14: 1:12 p.m. A loose dog was turned in to the P.D. and later returned to the owner.

6:11 p.m. An alarm activation at CVU was investigated.

8:10 p.m. Katelynn Cannon, 29, of Hinesburg was cited on a warrant for failure to appear.

July 15: 5:55 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Silver Street.

8:10 p.m. Officers assisted with a traffic hazard on Route 116.

July 16: 12:25 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint on Richmond Road was investigated.

7:01 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm activation at CVU.

9:14 p.m. Officers assisted state troopers with a stolen property case out of Charlotte.

July 17: 1:50 p.m. Criminal threatening at Kelly’s Field was reported and investigated.

1:53 p.m. An officer responded to a citizen dispute at Ballard’s Corner Road.

9:50 p.m. An officer assisted Hinesburg Fire with a tree on a power line on Aube Ridge Road.

July 21: 8 a.m. The report of illegal dumping on Hayden Hill West was investigated.

10:32 a.m. A citizen on Richmond Road was assisted with a civil issue.

1:24 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

9:09 p.m. Officers responded to an alarm activation at CVU.

July 22: 10:40 a.m. A parking problem on Lewis Creek Road was investigated.

4:19 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a civil issue on Silver Street.

5:47 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a civil issue on Place Road West.

9:17 p.m. A loose dog was turned in to the P.D. and later returned to its owner.

July 23: 8:54 a.m. The theft of property from a motor vehicle on Clover Lane was reported and investigated.

9:16 a.m. Officers responded to a residence on Richmond Road for the report of suspicious activity. Officers attempted to arrest Katelynn Cannon, 29, of Hinesburg on a warrant for failure to appear in court. Cannon fled the scene.

5:21 p.m. The theft of a motor vehicle on Clover Lane was reported and investigated.

9:48 p.m. An officer investigated an abandoned vehicle on Baldwin Road.

July 24: 5:16 p.m. An alarm activation at CVU was investigated.

8:16 p.m. An officer responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash on Hollow Road. Sara Whritenour, 38, of Hinesburg was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court and charged with driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.

July 25: 8:25 a.m. An officer assisted another agency with serving a citation.

4:13 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a lockout.

4:51 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Kelly’s Field Road.

6:18 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Lyman Meadows.

July 28: 2:30 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a lockout.

6:12 p.m. An alarm activation at CVU was investigated.

July 29: 9:23 a.m. Suspicious activity reported at Ballard’s Corner Road was investigated.

1:21 p.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a citizen dispute.

1:45 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on North Road. Andrew Germain, 38, of Hinesburg was arrested for eluding police and driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Katelynn Cannon, 29, of Hinesburg was arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

2:03 p.m. An officer responded to Piette Road for a citizen dispute.

4:04 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Hollow Road.

7:55 p.m. A juvenile problem was investigated on Charlotte Road.

8:21 p.m. An officer assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Route 116.

8:38 p.m. An officer assisted first responders with a medical emergency on Kelly’s Field.

July 30: 7:15 p.m. An officer assisted Richmond Police with an arrest.

10:47 p.m. A juvenile issue on Village Heights Road was investigated.

July 31: 3 p.m. Six individuals were assisted with fingerprinting for employment purposes.

6:47 p.m. An officer assisted state police with a motor vehicle crash in Charlotte.

August 1: 11:12 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a civil issue on Sherman Hollow Road.

2:34 p.m. An officer assisted South Burlington police with an investigation.

4 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint on Shelburne Falls Road was investigated.

5:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Shelburne Falls Road were investigated.

August 4: 9:01 p.m. Officers served a warrant on Floyd Wood, 77, of Hinesburg for failure to appear.

August 5: 1:36 p.m. A 911 hangup on Birchwood Drive was investigated.

6:15 p.m. Officers investigated the report of a missing person, who was later located.

August 6: 12:16 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a lockout.

6 p.m. An officer responded to an animal complaint on Major Street.

7:57 p.m. Officers assisted another agency with the service of a relief from abuse order.

August 7: 8:07 p.m. An officer conducted a traffic stop on Route 116. Ethan Shepard, 35, of Huntington was arrested for DUI 4, driving with a criminally suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock device.

August 8: 6:33 p.m. Officers responded to a business on Route 116 for an individual experiencing a mental health crisis.

9 p.m. Officers responded into St. George to assist state troopers with a reported domestic dispute.

August 11: 2:14 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint on Route 116 was investigated.